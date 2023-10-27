No Excuses For Abuse By Police

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The country is under strong social pressure that began with the rejection of the mining contract, but to which is now added – as happened with the protests of July last year – general discontent with government management and the brazen attitude of the deputies. Faced with this chaotic panorama, what is the Government's plan? Never before has it been so evident that the country is aimless, lacking a compass and plans to guide it. Not only have the authorities lost total control of the situation, but the Police, instead of preserving order and guaranteeing the rights of all citizens, have chosen to repress the population, as has not been seen in this country for a long time. many years. From this medium we strongly condemn the police abuse that has been documented in multiple videos and anecdotes from both citizens and journalists covering the demonstrations. The anarchic actions of those infiltrated in the protests cannot be the excuse to justify any type of abuse. The fatigue is deep and as the days go by it will be increasingly difficult to find a way out of this crisis. The bad thing is that the consequences of this inaction are not only paid by the president, but by the entire country. – LA PRENSA, Oct. 27.