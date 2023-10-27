Iran's Army Kicks Off 2-Day Drill In Central Province

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Iranian army's Ground Force started a two-day military drill in central Isfahan Province on Friday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The drill involves the Ground Force's infantry, armored vehicle, missile, artillery, drone, engineering, cyber security, communication and information technology units, etc., as well as the transport and support aircraft of the army's Air Force, IRNA quoted the exercise's spokesman Karim Cheshak as saying.

Cheshak added that during the drill, the army units would assess their equipment's capabilities in terms of firing range, precision in hitting targets, smart features, automation capacities, and network-based adaptability.

The spokesman said the drill aims to evaluate the capabilities of the Ground Force, practice ground battle tactics, estimate the operational capabilities of new weapons, improve the armed forces' deterrence power, and ensure lasting security.

He listed the operations to be carried out during the drill as the simultaneous land and air transfer of brigades, intelligence collection using drones and electronic systems, coastal defense, and offensives against invading forces.

A number of senior Iranian military officials, including the army's chief commander Abdolrahim Mousavi, attended the opening event of the drill. ■

