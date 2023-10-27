Injuries Could Be Key Factor In As Barca Take On Real Madrid

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) FC Barcelona entertain Real Madrid in the first 'Clasico' of the La Liga season on Saturday afternoon.

The Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, the venue for the game as Barca's Camp Nou undergoes refurbishment work, has a smaller capacity and a running track, which will take away some of the traditional atmosphere from the match.

That doesn't mean Real Madrid won't face a hostile atmosphere after controversy over a referee bribery scandal, while club president Florentino Perez has refused to travel after comments made by a Barca board member, who said Vinicius Jr needed“a clip around the ear” for some of his on-field behavior.

In purely sporting terms, Barca go into the game with more doubts over their play and the availability of key players. While Real Madrid have a slight question mark over Jude Bellingham, who suffered a minor groin strain against Sporting Braga on Tuesday, Barcelona have six players on the injury list.

Pedri is certain to miss out with his muscle injury, while Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong have chances to at least make the subs' bench.

Raphinha trained with the squad on Thursday, while Kounde, Lewandowski and De Jong were on the pitch on Friday and could play with painkilling injections.

If the Barca coach Xavi Hernandez is unwilling to take too many risks, Ferran Lopez is likely to get another chance in midfield, where he has impressed in recent games, and there is also a chance for Ronald Araujo to play at right-back.

If that happens, Joao Cancelo will push into midfield to mark Vinicius, allowing Inigo Martinez to continue in central defense after good displays against Athletic Bilbao and Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Real Madrid are likely to drop Eduardo Camavinga into left-back to allow Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric to play in midfield, while Fede Valderde plays a linking role behind Vinicius and Rodrygo to lead the Madrid attack.

That would give Carlo Ancelotti's side a lot of pace on the break, with Kroos and Modric supplying diagonal passes behind Barca's full-backs when they win possession.

It looks set to be another thriller, but perhaps injuries and an extra day of preparation mean that Real Madrid start as slight favorites. ■

Famagusta Gazette





