Verizon Foundation Commits $2 Million To Relief Efforts Amidst International Humanitarian Crises

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Verizon on October 13, 2023

NEW YORK /3BL/ - In response to the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the Middle East affecting civilian communities in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Verizon Foundation has committed to a $2 million donation to organizations supporting relief efforts, including American Friends of Magen David Adom and Save the Children. In addition, the company will match employee donations of up to $1,000.

Verizon is also helping its customers in the United States connect with their loved ones overseas who have been impacted by the tragic events in the Middle East as well as the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. Effective retroactively from October 7 through October 31, Verizon will waive international long-distance charges for calls and texts from its postpaid consumer, business wireless and residential landline customers, to Afghanistan, Israel and the Palestinian territories. All calls will be rated at $0.00 per minute. In addition, Verizon will waive international roaming and data charges for customers traveling in these regions. The same fees will be waived for calls to and from Afghanistan from October 7 through October 20.

For prepaid customers with International Long Distance calling using Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Verizon Prepaid, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus, Verizon will waive international long-distance charges on calls to Israel and the Palestinian territories from October 14 through October 31, and Afghanistan from October 14 through October 20. Afghanistan, Israel and the Palestinian territories have also been added to the international calling destinations included with Visible+.