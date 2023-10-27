Mint Explainer: Why Has The Surge In Personal Loans Caused A Stir?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The Reserve of India (RBI) has expressed concern about the brisk growth in personal loans, even as most of the industry seems not-too-worried, except on the specific segment of small loans (under ₹50,000). Mint takes a closer look at the increasing demand for personal loans and why banks seem unfazed by the regulator's words of caution.
MENAFN27102023007365015876ID1107321241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.