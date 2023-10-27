Mint Explainer: Why Has The Surge In Personal Loans Caused A Stir?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The Reserve of India (RBI) has expressed concern about the brisk growth in personal loans, even as most of the industry seems not-too-worried, except on the specific segment of small loans (under ₹50,000). Mint takes a closer look at the increasing demand for personal loans and why banks seem unfazed by the regulator's words of caution.

