Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: India Abstains On UNGA Resolution Calling For 'Humanitarian Truce'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza War LIVE: Israel intensified its attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant disruption of internet and communication services, as reported by The Associated Press (AP).Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Saturday that its fighters in Gaza are prepared to respond with full force to Israeli attacks, as Israel expanded its air and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave reported, that the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, which governs the region, previously stated that its fighters were engaging in clashes with Israeli troops in areas close to the border with Israel. This came in response to Israel's reports of escalated attacks in Gaza.\"In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,\" Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised news briefing on Friday evening all the Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates here
MENAFN27102023007365015876ID1107321239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.