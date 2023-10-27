AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi's Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category, Mumbai Remains In 'Moderate'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "AQI LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi worsened on Saturday morning as the Air Quality Index (ADI) hovered around 314 at 6:30 am, according to the data revealed by monitoring agencies average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, while in Rohtak, the air quality was 363, 341 in Karnal, 333 in Ghaziabad, 200 in Gurugram, and 303 in Faridabad. In Mumbai, the overall air quality remained in the 'moderate category' with AQI at 148 air quality is in the 'very poor' category at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus today per the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is \"good\", 51 and 100 \"satisfactory\", 101 and 200 \"moderate\", 201 and 300 \"poor\", 301 and 400 \"very poor\", and 401 and 450 \"severe\".The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here,Centre should provide compensation, says Sukhbir Singh BadalShiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday demanded that the Central Government should provide a compensation package or make arrangements to purchase the stubble as the blame game continues between neighboring Haryana and Punjab governments over the deteriorating air pollution.\"The government should provide compensation or make arrangements to purchase the stubble. Sardar Parkash Singh Badal (late Chief Minister of Punjab) built 12-13 power plants that used to function with stubble, but later, Captain Amarinder Singh (government) came, and they didn't do anything... The central government should provide a compensation package,\" Badal told ANI say 'improve public transport facilities'Improvement in public transport facilities, smog guns at construction sites and strengthening the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as an institution are some of the measures suggested by environmentalists to combat the deteriorating air quality in the national capital Bhavreen Kandhari said consistent efforts to address sources of pollution and implement systemic changes are required to combat air pollution in Delhi NCR.\"Consistent efforts to address pollution sources and implement systemic changes are required. Smog towers, guns, and sprinklers are like applying band-aids on a deep fracture. We need smog guns, but they should be mandatory equipment at construction sites throughout the year, not mere photo ops,\" Kandhari told PTI.
MENAFN27102023007365015876ID1107321235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.