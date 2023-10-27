Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Will Continue In The State Today; Yellow Alert In 8 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:23 AM:

Heavy rainfall with thunder will continue in the state today; yellow alert in 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts, today.

