Cryptocurrency Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 1,815.78 Million From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023-2027

What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

-

Cryptocurrency

Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Type (bitcoin, ethereum, and others), Component (hardware and software), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The market share growth by the

bitcoin

segment

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period.

Bitcoin, which is known to

95% of cryptocurrency owners and prospects,

has the largest market capitalization, more than double that of its closest competitor, Ethereum. Furthermore,

Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, and DAI are his four cryptocurrencies in the top 20 pegged

directly to

the value of the US dollar. About 8% of people in the US trade cryptocurrencies. This is created, stored, processed, and shared using a decentralized

system called

a

blockchain. Hence,

given the high popularity of Bitcoin, the global cryptocurrency market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Cryptocurrency

Market

– Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth



Rising investment in digital assets is one of the major drivers for the

cryptocurrency market's growth.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular in the global market for digital assets. This is because digital assets

allow rapid

transfer of

ownership without

the need for paper copies of documents. For instance,

a digital asset owner can quickly transfer ownership to a new owner or purchaser when the asset is purchased through NFT. Additionally, since

many people interact with digital assets every day, from investing in crypto as a digital asset to digitizing existing investment assets, digital assets become integrated into the existing network of traditional financial markets. Hence, such factors drive market growth for cryptocurrency during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market





The rising inclination for digital currency is one of the major cryptocurrency

market trends that propel the market growth.

Digital currencies offer the potential for faster and cheaper bank transfers, accelerating e-commerce, increasing the number of financial transactions in low-income countries, and increasing international money transfers. Thus

it

has

the potential to change the world. Furthermore, no interbank payments are required as the system exchanges digital currencies instead of bank deposits like cash. Hence, such trends drive the market growth of cryptocurrency during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth



Volatility in the value of cryptocurrency

is one of the major challenges limiting the cryptocurrency market's growth.

The value of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile, and therefore, low-risk investors do not include cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios.

The volatility in value is large because

cryptocurrencies are being held by a limited number of people who buy and sell in bulk on trading platforms and exchanges. For instance, in June 2022, Bitcoin lost more than 10% of its value in one day, which

is a significant drop from November 2021 when Bitcoin was worth USD 69,000 per token. Furthermore,

the lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms also causes volatility in the value of cryptocurrency. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historical period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

What are the key data covered in this Cryptocurrency

Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryptocurrency market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cryptocurrency market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cryptocurrency market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryptocurrency market vendors

Related Reports:

The currency counting machine market is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 14.61%

between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 625.77 million.

This report extensively covers market

segmentation by end-user (BFSI, retail, and commercial), type (basic note counter, hi-speed heavy-duty cash counting, and intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The increase in the circulation

of counterfeit currency is notably driving the currency counting machine market growth.

The cryptocurrency

mining hardware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD

12053.16 million.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ASIC, GPU, and others), application (bitcoin mining, ethereum mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The

profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is

notably driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth.