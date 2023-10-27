Iran – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Iran’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘B’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings are supported by moderate central government debt and take into account our expectation that the current account will remain in moderate surplus over the next two years. The ratings also reflect Iran’s large hydrocarbon reserves, fairly diversified economy, as well as our assumption that the usable foreign exchange assets under the control of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are currently adequate for balance of payments purposes.



The ratings benefit, to some extent, from the very low level of gross external debt. However, the country’s external debt repayment capacity – particularly the ability to make timely debt service payments – remains greatly impaired by US sanctions and the inclusion of Iran on the FATF blacklist.



The ratings continue to be constrained by the lack of access to external funding and foreign assets, the broader impact of US sanctions on foreign trade and inward direct investment, high macroeconomic stability risks, as well as very high inflation and the weakness of the banking sector. Political risk factors continue to weigh heavily on the ratings. Rising regional tensions have increased Iran’s already high external political risk profile while domestic socio-economic pressures remain elevated.



Iran’s fiscal strength is weak. The central government budget deficit is expected to increase slightly to 5.7% of GDP in FY24 (which ends in March 2024), from 5.5% in FY23. CI expects nominal spending to remain high over the forecast horizon due to large socio-economic pressures and persistently elevated CPI inflation. Oil revenues are expected to remain below historical levels in view of the limited exporting capacity of the government as a result of US sanctions. Based on an average oil price assumption of USD75 per barrel in 2024-25, CI expects the deficit to increase to an average of 6.2% of GDP in FY25-26.



Central government debt was moderate at around 30.7% of GDP in FY23, with almost all of the debt held locally. As a share of revenues, central government debt remained high at around 3.7 times in FY23, while interest expense increased significantly to 29.2% of revenues, compared to 15.1% in FY22. This increase is attributable to tighter monetary policy, very high inflation, and the short- to medium-term nature of government treasury bills and loans.



Liquidity risks remain high given the government’s restricted access to international borrowing and to external assets held abroad. As a result, the government is reliant on local sources of financing such as domestic banks and the CBI. Increased lending to the government has contributed to the expansion of the money supply and stoked inflationary pressures. CI notes that the recent agreement between the US and Iran to unfreeze USD6bn of oil proceeds held in South Korea does not mitigate high liquidity risks. This is due to the fact that these funds will be disbursed under US supervision for humanitarian and medical purposes only.



CPI inflation stood at a very high 49.0% in FY23 (40.1% in FY22), and is expected to average 36.8% in FY24-26. Although the exchange rate of the IRR recaptured some of its losses from its weakest point in February 2023, the margin between the parallel market rate and the official rate remains very high, with the USD trading at around IRR500,000 in the parallel market, while the official rate remains at IRR42.250 per USD.



External strength is moderately weak. The current account balance is expected to register a surplus of 3.3% of GDP in FY24, compared to a surplus of 3.9% in FY23. This is supported by high commodity prices and increasing terms of trade with China and Russia. Iran’s ratings continue to benefit from the very low level of external debt, which stood at just 2.9% of GDP in FY23. Despite the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, external political risk factors remain very high due to the continued tension between Iran, the US and Israel over Iran’s nuclear programme and its regional involvement in Syria, Iraq and Gaza.



In terms of economic performance, real GDP is expected to have expanded by 3.0% in FY23, reflecting moderate growth in the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors. Moving forward, real GDP is expected to increase by an average of 2.3% in FY25-26, with prospects for stronger sustained growth hampered by very high inflation, the likely continuation of sanctions, weak infrastructure and production capacity constraints, as well as domestic political risk factors.



The pace and quality of economic growth is insufficient to alleviate the country’s large socio-economic problems. The unemployment rate is estimated to have remained high at 9.8% in FY23, compared to 9.5% a year earlier. Furthermore poverty rates, particularly in rural areas, have also been rising over the past years. Iran’s ratings are supported by substantial hydrocarbon resources and a comparatively diversified economy.



The ratings are also constrained by the very weak domestic banking sector. Reflecting very high inflation, the asset quality of Iranian banks continues to deteriorate. According to the IMF, the average NPL ratio of Iranian banks increased to 7.8% in September 2022, from 6.8% in September 2021. However, the asset quality of banks might be weaker than suggested by official figures due to the uncertainty surrounding the classification of problematic assets. In addition, risks to asset quality emanate from a high share of investment holdings deemed overvalued, as well as extensive related-party lending. CI views that the accumulation of NPLs and insufficient capital could increase the risk of a financial crisis. This is exacerbated by the higher provision of directed credit by the government.



CI notes that several unofficial sources suggest that CBI is encouraging mergers in order to improve the capital buffers of some private banks. In its latest report on Iran, the World Bank has noted that the CBI has taken steps to moderate the growth of money supply (M2) by increasing the required reserve ratio to 15%, as well as by limiting banks’ balance sheet expansion to 1.5-2.5%, annually. Moreover, it is understood that Iranian banks continue to face liquidity shortages amid continued cash deposit withdrawals, which has led to some banks limiting large withdrawals and offering higher rates on deposits.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings – which are at a level indicating significant credit risk – are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the slight easing in external liquidity pressures against the ongoing adverse impact of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports and financial institutions.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive over the next 12 months if Iran and the US agree on reviving the nuclear agreement, US sanctions are lifted, and political tensions (domestic and external) decrease markedly.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative and/or the ratings lowered should domestic and/or external political tensions escalate, or large contingent liabilities of the central government materialise. The ratings could also be lowered in the event the public finances deteriorate beyond our baseline scenario, translating into higher financing needs and increased borrowing from the central bank.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in April 2007. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



