North American Air Quality Monitoring Market is Driven by Growing Pollution Levels

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The North American air quality monitoring market is experiencing growth, according to P&S Intelligence. This growth can be ascribed to the strict governing framework for decreasing air pollution levels, growing knowledge regarding the damaging effects of air pollution, and the rise in air pollution levels in the continent.



On the basis of product, the North American air quality monitoring industry is divided into outdoor and indoor, in which indoor monitoring items hold a larger share of the market. This is primarily because of a number of pollutants produced in numerous indoor amenities, including viruses and bacteria, dust mites and dust, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, lead mold and dampness, and second-hand smoke.



Furthermore, the outdoor air quality monitoring industry is divided into fixed, portable, particulate, and AQM stations. The industry for fixed monitoring equipment is projected to experience the fastest development in North America.



On the basis of particulate type, the North American air quality monitoring industry is segmented into fine particles and coarse particulates, in which, coarse particulate monitoring equipment is dominating the market. Moreover, the AQM market for fine particulates is divided into secondarily formed aerosols and other particulates. The demand for monitoring equipment utilized for the elimination of combustion particles is projected to advance at the fastest CAGR in the coming few years.



In the North American air quality monitoring industry, the U.S. is dominating. This can be credited to the growing smoking and pollution levels in the nation. Credited to the growing pollution levels, populaces of the nation have developed severe respiratory issues in the past few decades. As per the American Thoracic Society (ATS), asthma charges the U.S. economy of than USD 80 billion yearly in medical expenditures, school days, missed work, and demises.



Therefore, reasons like growth in the count of respiratory illnesses cases, armed with the surge in air pollution are projected to boost the demand for monitoring products in the nation.



Hence, the strict governing framework for decreasing air pollution levels, growing knowledge regarding the damaging effects of air pollution, and the rise in air pollution levels in the continent are the major factors propelling the market.



