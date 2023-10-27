Ukraine Already Exported Over 8.7M T Of Grain And Leguminous Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (from July 1 to October 27, 2023), Ukraine exported 8.721 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

It is noted that in the current MY, Ukraine has already exported: 4.399 million tonnes of wheat, 669 thousand tonnes of barley, 0.9 thousand tonnes of rye, and 3.531 million tonnes of corn.

For comparison, in the MY 2022/2023, from July 1 to October 28, Ukraine exported 12.344 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, including 4.679 million tonnes of wheat, 1.046 million tonnes of barley, 6.2 thousand tonnes of rye, and 6.574 million tonnes of corn.

In the first 27 days of October 2023, Ukraine exported 1.968 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops (in the first 28 days of October 2022 - 3.652 million tonnes), including 1.065 million tonnes of wheat (in October 2022 - 1.638 million tonnes), 47 thousand tonnes of barley (272 thousand tonnes), 0.1 thousand tonnes of rye (1.9 thousand tonnes), and 846 thousand tonnes of corn (1.73 million tonnes).

In the current MY, Ukraine has already exported 41,800 tonnes of flour (from July 1 to October 28, 2022/2023, 34,900 tonnes were exported).

As reported by Ukrinform, in the MY 2022/2023 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) Ukraine exported almost 49 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops.