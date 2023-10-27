Kazakhstan Working On Construction Of Container Hub In Aktau Seaport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is
working on the construction of a container hub in the seaport of
Aktau, which is part of the Caspian transport and logistics node,
Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting of the operational working
group on the development of cross-border hubs in the government,
chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.
The container hub will be created on the basis of the "Aktau
Seaport" special economic zone, where a land plot of 19 hectares
has been reserved for these purposes.
As was noted, construction is scheduled to be completed in the
second quarter of 2025.
The launch of the container hub will make it possible to
intensify cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route and redirect part of the transit
cargo flowing from China to Europe while simultaneously developing
the Turkmenbashi-Aktau-China container line.
New transport and logistics projects were also presented at the
meeting.
Over 2.6 million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped
through Kazakhstan's Aktau Commercial Seaport in the first seven
months of 2023, which is 24 percent higher than the same period
last year.
The port handled 142,000 tons of grain, 114,000 tons of metal,
and over 13,000 containers.
Oil transshipment increased by 58 percent compared to 2022, to
2.1 million tons, due to the reorientation of Kazakh oil exports to
the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route through the port of Aktau.
The transportation of metal increased by 87 percent due to the
growth of exports of non-ferrous metals through the port of
Aktau.
At the end of 2022, the cargo turnover at the seaport of Aktau
amounted to 3.8 million tons, which is 9 percent higher than the
level of the previous year. Of these, 2.5 million tons accounted
for oil, 447,000 tons for grain, 119,000 tons for metal, and about
786,000 tons were other cargoes.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107321198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.