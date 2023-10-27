Kazakhstan Working On Construction Of Container Hub In Aktau Seaport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is working on the construction of a container hub in the seaport of Aktau, which is part of the Caspian transport and logistics node, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting of the operational working group on the development of cross-border hubs in the government, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin.

The container hub will be created on the basis of the "Aktau Seaport" special economic zone, where a land plot of 19 hectares has been reserved for these purposes.

As was noted, construction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The launch of the container hub will make it possible to intensify cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and redirect part of the transit cargo flowing from China to Europe while simultaneously developing the Turkmenbashi-Aktau-China container line.

New transport and logistics projects were also presented at the meeting.

Over 2.6 million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped through Kazakhstan's Aktau Commercial Seaport in the first seven months of 2023, which is 24 percent higher than the same period last year.

The port handled 142,000 tons of grain, 114,000 tons of metal, and over 13,000 containers.

Oil transshipment increased by 58 percent compared to 2022, to 2.1 million tons, due to the reorientation of Kazakh oil exports to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route through the port of Aktau.

The transportation of metal increased by 87 percent due to the growth of exports of non-ferrous metals through the port of Aktau.

At the end of 2022, the cargo turnover at the seaport of Aktau amounted to 3.8 million tons, which is 9 percent higher than the level of the previous year. Of these, 2.5 million tons accounted for oil, 447,000 tons for grain, 119,000 tons for metal, and about 786,000 tons were other cargoes.