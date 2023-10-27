Ukraine Can Meet 20% Of EU's Demand For Biomethane - Agrarian Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has the potential to meet up to 20% of the European Union's demand for biomethane production.

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitalii Holovnia stated this at the conference "Prospects and Conditions for the Biomethane Market in Ukraine," Ukrinform reports citing the ministry.

He reminded that the EU has plans to produce up to 35 billion cubic meters of biomethane per year by 2030. According to him, Ukraine can potentially meet up to 20% of this demand.

"In biomethane production, Ukraine can compete with any country and offer the cheapest raw materials. Ukraine has the largest area of agricultural land in Europe and, accordingly, one of the best potentials in the world for biomethane production," Holovnia said.

According to him, the energy potential of biomass in Ukraine is more than 25 million tonnes of oil equivalent per year.

The deputy minister noted that biomethane and biogas plants also produce digestate, which can become the main organic fertilizer needed to revive soils.

"Utilizing the bioenergy potential of the agricultural sector and the processing industry will contribute to the decentralization of the energy system and reliable energy supply to communities. It will also increase the income of agricultural producers through additional profit from the sale or use of residues and the production of high-quality organic fertilizer. In general, it will strengthen the energy security of the state," Holovnia emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the ministry, Ukrainian business will be able to produce up to a billion cubic meters of biomethane in 2030, and 16 billion cubic meters in 2050.