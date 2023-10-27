Advancing Chiropractic Safety: CDAHK Eric Chu Wins Coveted IBCE Award At 17Th WFC Biennial Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eric Chu received the highest honor at World Federation of Chiropractic

Celebrating with CDAHK Executives

Eric Chu receives the WFC research award

Eric Chu has been awarded the IBCE Poster Award at the 17th WFC Biennial Congress.

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Chun-Pu Chu, a renowned chiropractic researcher and chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK), has been awarded the International Board of Chiropractic Examiners (IBCE) Poster Award at the recently concluded 17th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress. Chu's study, published in Nature Scientific Reports, is being hailed as one of the most significant contributions to the field of chiropractic research .

The study, titled "A Retrospective Analysis of the Incidence of Severe Adverse Events Among Recipients of Chiropractic Spinal Manipulative Therapy", represents one of the largest assessments of adverse events related to spinal manipulation, examining a staggering 960,140 treatment sessions.

The research team found that severe adverse events related to chiropractic spinal manipulation were extremely rare. Only two severe adverse events were noted among all studied sessions, both of which were rib fractures occurring in older women with osteoporosis. Importantly, no adverse events were life-threatening or resulted in death.

Data for the study was meticulously collected from a variety of sources including patient surveys and phone calls, complaints, clinician reports, and more. All data were corroborated by medical records and imaging reports from a large integrated health care organization.

The study spanned 30 chiropractic clinics in Hong Kong and covered a period from January 2017 through August 2022, involving 54,846 unique patients. A systematic approach was used in grading adverse events, utilizing the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE), and the study adhered to a registered protocol.

The CDAHK advises chiropractors to exercise caution when treating elderly patients or those with poor bone density, as forceful spinal manipulation is contraindicated in these patients.

Eric Chu 's achievement at the 17th WFC Biennial Congress adds to a growing list of accolades. He has been recognized as the most prolific author of case reports by the Chiropractic & Manual Therapies journal, and as the world's most prodigious author of case reports by the World Federation of Chiropractic Quarterly Report. His case reports have been selected as Editor's Choice of BMJ Case Reports and Case of the Year by Oxford Case Reports. Chu was also awarded the highest honor, the David Chapman-Smith Honor Award.

This award underscores the importance of Chu's work in advancing the understanding and safe practice of chiropractic care.

Reference:

Chu EC, Trager RJ, Lee LY, Niazi IK. A retrospective analysis of the incidence of severe adverse events among recipients of chiropractic spinal manipulative therapy. Sci Rep. 2023 Jan 23;13(1):1254. doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-28520-4.

Public Relation

Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

+852 8108 5688

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other