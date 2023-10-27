Guterres: Humanitarian System In Gaza Is Facing A Total Collapse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Friday that the humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians.

"Misery is growing by the minute," Guterres said in a statement following the UN General Assembly adoption of a resolution calling for immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

"Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering. Everyone must assume their responsibilities. This is a moment of truth. History is judging us all."

He appealed for greater aid access to the besieged enclave.

"As the bombing intensifies, needs are growing ever more critical and colossal," he said.

The UN chief clarified that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began and in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before.

"In addition, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations, fuel which is also essential to power hospitals, water desalination plants, food production and aid distribution," he pointed.

He cautioned that given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in.

He stressed that the verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.

"We must meet the expectations and core needs of civilians in Gaza," Guterres appealed, adding that life-saving humanitarian aid - food, water, medicine, fuel - must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.

He welcomed the growing global consensus for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.

His call came just hours before UN agencies reported that phone lines, internet and mobile service in Gaza went down.

"Gaza has lost contact with the outside world amid reports of intensified bombardment," Lynn Hastings, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Palestine, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has "lost touch with our staff in Gaza, with health facilities, health workers and the rest of our humanitarian partners on the ground," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also wrote on the social media platform.

"This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients," he said.

"We urge immediate protection of all civilians and full humanitarian access."

Catherine Russell, head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), voiced concern over the safety of colleagues and the one million children in Gaza, saying that "All humanitarians and the children and families they serve MUST be protected."

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, adopted with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions, also demanded all parties comply with international humanitarian law and "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

It also called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

The resolution strongly rejected "any attempts to forcibly transfer the Palestinian civilian population," and the order issued by the Israeli occupation authorities to Palestinian civilians and United Nations employees as well as humanitarian workers to evacuate all areas north of the Gaza and move to the south.

It stressed the need to urgently establish a mechanism to ensure the protection of the Palestinian civilian population and the protection of United Nations and all humanitarian facilities as well as to ensure the unhindered movement of aid convoys. (end)

