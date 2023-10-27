Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait has underlined that the Israeli occupation's war crimes against Palestinians under the pretext of "self-defense" show disregard for the relevant UN resolutions and the international law.

ROME - A Kuwaiti member of parliament commended and appreciated Italy's support for Kuwait regarding the Khor Abdullah Agreement that regulates maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation army intensified its violent and unprecedented airstrikes the Gaza Strip, which led to a complete interruption of communications and Internet networks.

GAZA - The total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,326, with more than 18,967 Palestinians injured, according to health authorities.

NEW YORK - The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than two million civilians.

NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

RIYADH - Kuwait's fencing team achieved distinguished results in the World Combat Games (Riyadh 2023) by winning a silver medal in the fluorescent weapon competition and a bronze medal in the sabre team competition. (end) ibi