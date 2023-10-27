Six Injured In Egypt Resort Town Explosion

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 28 (NNN-MENA) – At least six people were wounded in a blast, related to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, early yesterday, in Taba, an Egyptian Red Sea resort town, near the Israeli border, local media reported.

“The rocket targeted an ambulance facility, and residential building of administrative workers of the Taba hospital,” Egypt's Al Qahera News TV said, quoting sources as saying that, the blast was related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

TV footage showed damage in the building.

“The victims suffered slight injuries, and already left hospital,” the report added.

Egypt reserves the right to respond in due course, security sources told Al Qahera News TV.

The Israeli regime Defence Forces said, it is aware of a security incident on the other side of its border with Egypt.

Last Sunday, some Egyptian soldiers were injured, by fragments of a regime's tank shell, that“accidentally” hit an Egyptian army watchtower along the border, according to a statement from the Egyptian army.– NNN-MENA

