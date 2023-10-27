Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 63.2M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 27, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested 63.2 million tonnes of new grain and oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

The harvest of grains and legumes was carried out on more than 8.849 million hectares with a yield of 49 centners per hectare (c/ha). In total, more than 43.4 million tonnes of grain have been harvested.

As of October 27, Ukrainian farmers harvested 22.409 million tonnes of wheat from 4.694 million hectares (yield, 47.6 c/ha), 13.32 million tonnes of corn from over 1.947 million hectares (yield, 68.4 c/ha), 5.89 million tonnes of barley from over 1.504 million hectares (yield, 39.2 c/ha), and 398,200 tonnes of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.8 c/ha).

205,600 tonnes of buckwheat were harvested from 138,100 hectares (yield, 14.9 c/ha). 178,400 tonnes of millet were harvested from 78,600 hectares (yield, 22.7 c/ha). 964,900 tonnes of other grains and pulses were harvested from 332,500 hectares.

As of October 27, Ukraine harvested 19.6 million tonnes of oilseeds from more than 7.813 million hectares. 11.074 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were harvested

from over 4.687 million hectares (yield, 23.6 c/ha). 4.507 million tonnes of soybeans were harvested from more than 1.729 million hectares (yield, 26.1 c/ha). 4.005 million tonnes of rapeseed were harvested from 1.396 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha). Ukraine has already harvested 7.334 million tonnes of sugar beet from 155,400 hectares, yielding 472.1 c/ha.

Farmers in Zaporizhzhia have completed harvesting the entire crop this year.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicted that the gross production of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine in 2023 would amount to 79.1 million tonnes.