Taseko To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November

1, 2023.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 11:00

a.m. Eastern Time (8:00

a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may pre-register at

to receive an instant automated call back just prior to the start of the conference call. Otherwise, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-390-0546 toll free, 416-764-8677

in Canada, or online at tasekomines/investors/events /.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November

16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 888-390-0541 toll free, 416-764-8677 in Canada, or online at tasekomines/investors/events

using the passcode 154098#.

Stuart McDonald

President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

