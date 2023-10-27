Organic Pet Food Market Is To Grow By USD 3.11 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic pet food market

is expected to grow by USD 3.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The health benefits of organic pet food are notably driving the organic pet food market. However, factors such as Marketing ploys regarding organic pet food labeling may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (dry organic food and wet organic food), animal type ( Organic dog food, Organic cat food, Others),

distribution channel (pet-specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of

the dry organic food

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The demand for organic dry food is greater than wet food for pets due to advantages such as convenience. Measured portions of dry food can be left out all day so pets can eat at their own pace without fear of spoiling it. In addition, it enriches

the environment as dry foods are often easier to use in food puzzle toys, which can be beneficial in entertaining the pet

and controlling food intake for eager eaters.

Geographical Market Analysis



North America

is estimated to

contribute

42%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The large interest of countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in pet ownership is driving this growth. People with pets in countries such as the U.S. have become more informed and are looking at how ingredients from animal sources are processed into their food. Moreover, to meet the health and wellness needs of their pets, owners have become much more willing to spend on high-quality dog food such as organic or grain-free animal feed.

Company Insights



The organic pet food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including

Avian Organics, Better

Choice

Company

Inc., BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd., BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks, Darwins Natural Pet Products, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Grandma Lucys LLC, Harrisons Bird Foods, Hydrite Chemical Co., Native Pet, Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Paws, PPN Ltd. Partnership, Primal Pet Foods Inc., Raw Paw Pet Inc., Tender and True Pet Nutrition, and Yarrah Organic Petfood BV

