The Amalfi Foundation Ends 2023 Student Leadership Accelerator Program And Raises $220,000 USD

The Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization ends its 2023 Student Leadership Accelerator Program and raises $220,000 USD for its mission.

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Amalfi Foundation recently ended its first Student Leadership Program and raised over $220,000 USD in support of its mission to elevate underserved communities locally & abroad.

The Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program, is the leading philanthropic youth leadership and fundraising program for high school students and emerging young leaders in Southern California. Throughout the program, high-school students will learn what it means to give back by learning about the mission and initiatives of the Amalfi Foundation, while participating in a 10-week personal development, leadership skills, and business course. Module curriculum consists of topics such as, building and leading a team, crafting a mission statement, setting KPIs and Team Goals, and the creation & execution of marketing plans.

Following the 10-week leadership training, all Candidates and their teams competed in a philanthropic fundraising competition to raise money for the mission of the Amalfi Foundation. The top 3 fundraisers each earned a college scholarship and various other incentives, while all team members earned service hours. Through the SLA Program, Candidates learned the underlying aspects of leadership, social entrepreneurship, and the importance of giving back.

During the program which ran from August 6th, 2023 - September 15th, 2023 16 Candidate Teams build their own campaigns around the mission of the Amalfi Foundation, built & led a team, and fundraised on behalf of our mission. The campaign raised a grand total of $218,941 USD for the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. These funds will be used towards the Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program and the future Amalfi Primary School in Arusha, Tanzania.

The first place winner was Ms. Zaylee Infante who raised a total of $40,961 USD. The second place winner was Ms. Grace Geyer who raised $37,620 USD. The third place winner was Ms. Iman Hashemi who raised $28,006 USD. These students further received a $15,000, $10,000 USD, and a $5,000 USD educational college scholarship for their efforts and placement in the campaign.

The next class of the Student Leadership Accelerator Program takes place in Winter of 2024 and will run from November 6th, 2023 - February 24, 2024.

About The Amalfi Foundation:

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its own in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit . To apply to the upcoming Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6-months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania and support the Maasai Tribe. Currently the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secured education.

