Abdullah Al Tamimi Wins Qatar Squash Federation 4 Title

Doha: Qatari player Abdullah Al Tamimi claimed Qatar Squash Federation (QSF) 4 Title at Bronze level event within the world squash association tour categories, after his difficult victory over his Egyptian counterpart Tarek Momen with a score of 3/2 in the final match at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

The rounds of the match, which lasted for an hour and 12 minutes, were 7-11, 11-3, 12-10, 6-11, 12-10 for Al Tamimi.

Al Tamimi presented a distinguished performance throughout the strong and balanced match for both players.

This is the first title for Abdullah Al Tamimi in a bronze category tournament of the world squash association tour categories.

Al Tamimi expressed his great happiness at winning the QSF 4 Title, especially since it was his first title in the Bronze category during his career in the world of squash, saying that this achievement is an incentive to continue victories in the future.

For his part, Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation Tariq Zainal praised the great success of the QSF 4 Championship in the Bronze category within the world squash association tour championships, noting the participation of a distinguished group of internationally ranked players and strong competitions throughout its various rounds until the final match.

Zainal congratulated Al Tamimi after he managed to win the title, adding that he deserved to be crowned for the wonderful technical levels presented during the tournament.