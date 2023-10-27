Expo 2023 Doha: Pakistani Pavilion Showcases Country's History, Traditions, Natural Resources

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Pakistani pavilion in the International Zone at the horticultural Expo 2023 Doha attracted visitors and introduced them to handicrafts that represent life in the diverse regions of Pakistan and also introduced the country's ancient history, rich cultural traditions, ethnic and religious diversity, natural resources, economic potential, etc.

While touring the Pakistani pavilion, the visitors delve into the details of ancient life through a group of exhibits created by owners of handicrafts and traditional industries, such as carpet making, leather goods, traditional costumes, pottery utensils, and copper bouquets.

The pavilion features valuable exhibits that bring the audience together with different colors of popular culture and form an artistic painting that tells the story of the Asian country, the most diverse in terms of ethnicity, climate and geography.

In this context, Hussein Abdul Wahid, a supervisor of the Pakistani pavilion, expressed his happiness at participating in the Expo 2023 Doha, as it is a unique event that gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the legacies of the participating peoples, pointing out that handicrafts have a distinctive character, and the demand for them is great.

He said that the exhibition presents fine models of ancient legacies of peoples at Al-Bidaa Park, which hosts this huge event, expressing his admiration for the diversity of visitors to these exhibits, which were not limited to horticultural and agriculture only, but its pavilions also included handicrafts, cultural performances, workshops, and other activities.