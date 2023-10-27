Jordan Values Position Of UN, Countries That Voted In Favour Of Arab Resolution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 28 (Petra) -- Jordan Friday announced it appreciats the position of the UN and the member states of its General Assembly that voted in favour of the resolution Jordan submitted Thursday in its capacity as Chairman of the Arab Group at the UN in October, on the necessity of protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.The resolution calls for stopping illegal Israeli measures in occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories.Jordan considered that the decision is consistent with the principles upon which the UN was founded and contributes to enhancing security, stability and peace in the region and the world.The UN General Assembly voted in 120 votes in favour of the resolution.Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the UN General Assembly "stood with justice today."Safadi added that the UN's adoption of the resolution presented by Jordan on behalf of the Arab countries "is a clear stance against the Israeli war on Gaza, against the killing of Palestinians, against war crimes and in support of international law."He said the international community must continue to work without interruption to end the war on Gaza.Through the resolution, the General Assembly called for an immediate, permanent and sustainable humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.It urged all parties to comply immediately and fully with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in particular with regard to the protection of civilians.It called for the immediate, continuous, adequate and unhindered provision of basic goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, including water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity, emphasising the duty, under international humanitarian law, to ensure not depriving civilians of the means indispensable for their survival.It called for immediate, full, sustainable, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), other United Nations humanitarian agencies and its implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all other humanitarian organisations that adhere to humanitarian principles and provides urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.It encouraged establishing humanitarian corridors and other initiatives aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes the efforts made in this regard.It also calls for the cancellation of the order issued by Israel to evacuate Palestinian civilians, United Nations personnel, and humanitarian and medical personnel from all areas of the Gaza Strip located north of the Gaza Valley and to move to southern Gaza.It notes that civilians are protected under international humanitarian law and that they should receive humanitarian assistance wherever. It reiterates the need to take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians, especially children, protect them and provide means for their safe movement.It also categorically rejects attempts aimed at forcibly displacing the Palestinian civilian population.It calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are illegally detained and demands that their safety and well-being be guaranteed and that they be treated humanely in according to the international law.It calls for the respect and protection of all civilian and humanitarian facilities, including hospitals and other medical facilities, their means of transport and equipment, schools, places of worship and UN facilities and humanitarian and medical personnel and journalists during armed conflicts.It underscores the extremely severe impact of armed conflict on women and children, including refugees and displaced persons and on other civilians with special vulnerabilities, including persons with disabilities and senior citizens.It stresses the urgent need to establish a mechanism to protect the Palestinian civilian population.It also stresses the "importance" of a reporting mechanism in the field of humanitarian work to ensure the protection of United Nations facilities and all facilities for humanitarian purposes, and to ensure the unhindered movement of aid convoys.It stresses the "importance" of preventing aggravation of the state of instability and further escalation of violence in the region.It calls on all parties to exercise the utmost levels of self-restraint and all parties with the ability to influence those parties to work towards achieving this goal.It reaffirms that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means based on United Nations resolutions according with the international law and based on the two-state solution.