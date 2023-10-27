SBU's Special Forces Destroy 72 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In Three Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White Wolf unit of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed 72 units of Russian military equipment.

The SBU said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The White Wolf unit of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A' added another 72 destroyed targets to its account. Our strike drone operators are real experts: each of their hits destroys armored vehicles and command posts of the occupiers," the SBU said.

Over three weeks, they destroyed 7 tanks, 17 IFVs and a demining vehicle, 12 trucks and military vehicles, 10 artillery systems, a Pole-21 EW system and a communication station, 21 firing positions and dugouts, two command posts and an ammunition depot.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 27, 2023 eliminated about 297,680 Russian invaders, including 560 occupiers in the past day alone.