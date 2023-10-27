Mandatory Evacuation Of Children Announced In Three Communities Of Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced in three communities of Kupiansk district that are under constant enemy fire.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Kharkiv region's Defense Council decided to announce the mandatory evacuation of families with children from Kupiansk, Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities of Kupiansk district, which are under constant enemy fire. In particular, families with children from the following settlements are subject to evacuation: Kindrashivka, Tyshchenkivka, Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kurylivka, Novoosynove, Podoly," Syniehubov wrote.

It is noted that there are currently 275 children in these settlements.

Syniehubov noted that according to the decision by the Defense Council, children will also be prohibited from entering these communities.

"We provide all evacuees with housing and support from international humanitarian organizations. We call on all residents of these communities to be as responsible as possible for their own lives and the lives of their children," the region's head emphasized.

As reported, in September, mandatory evacuation from 53 settlements in Kupiansk district began.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Facebook