President Dismisses Ukraine's Permanent Representative In Vienna, Ambassador To Greece

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Sergii Shutenko as ambassador of Ukraine to the Hellenic Republic and Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk as permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna.

The relevant decrees, No.712/2023 and No.711/2023, were published on the president's websit .

"To dismiss Sergii Oleksandrovych Shutenko from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Hellenic Republic," the document says.

Zelensky signed decree No.711/2023 to dismiss Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky appointed Andriy Yanevskyi as new ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark and Yuriy Diudin as ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Chile.

Photo: President's Office