Ukraine, Poland Developing Plan To Resolve Business Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian-Polish joint working group will be developing a special action plan to resolve the issues of Polish businesses participating in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts and Ukrainian businesses operating in Poland.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Restoration Ministry , following a meeting between Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Oleksandra Azarkhina and Poland's Secretary of State, Government Plenipotentiary for Polish-Ukrainian Development Cooperation Jadwiga Emilewicz, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, following a productive discussion, we have taken a step towards eliminating the possible obstacles to cooperation,” Azarkhina said.

According to the ministry, the potential problems of Polish businesses in Ukraine are the general issues of any foreign business taking part in reconstruction efforts. The special action plan will help to reveal and promptly resolve such issues.

In order to develop the action plan, a Ukrainian-Polish joint working group will be created, involving representatives from other ministries and government agencies.

In the course of the meeting, Azarkhina and Emilewicz also discussed further cooperation in terms of regional policy. This refers to providing assistance with the development of relevant strategic documents and updating the National Regional Development Strategy.

The Polish side added that they are planning to introduce training for Ukrainian professionals in regional policy next year.

Photo: gov