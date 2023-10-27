Industry Turnover In August -0.4%, -5% Yr-On-Yr In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's industrial turnover fell 0.4% in August over July and by
5% in year on year terms, Istat said Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The month-on-month decline reflected the net effect of slight
growth on the foreign market (+0.1%) and a drop on the domestic
market (-0.6%%), the national statistics agency added.
Adjusted for calendar effects, the drop in turnover year-on-year
was the result of a 5.7% decrease on the domestic market and a 3.8%
decrease on the foreign market.
The number of working days was 22 as in August 2022.
In the quarter from June to August, overall industrial turnover
increased by 0.2% compared to the previous quarter, with 0.6%
growth in the domestic market and a decrease of 0.5% in the foreign
market, ISTAT said.
