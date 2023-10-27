UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling For Immediate, Sustained Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution also demands all parties comply with international humanitarian law and "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave.

It also calls for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

The resolution strongly rejects "any attempts to forcibly transfer the Palestinian civilian population," and the order issued by the Israeli occupation authorities to Palestinian civilians and United Nations employees as well as humanitarian workers to evacuate all areas north of the Gaza and move to the south.

It stresses the need to urgently establish a mechanism to ensure the protection of the Palestinian civilian population and the protection of United Nations and all humanitarian facilities as well as to ensure the unhindered movement of aid convoys.

The Jordanian resolution has been adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution, a non-binding expression of the majority view of UN Member States, marks the first formal response of the United Nations to the military escalation since 7 October, after the Security Council failed on four occasions to reach consensus on any action.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,326, with more than 18,967 Palestinians injured.

The Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said that since the Israeli occupation has started its aggression on Gaza, over 7,326 Palestinians, including 1,762 women and 414 old people, have fallen martyred.

In addition, at least 18,967 people have been injured in the Israeli occupation's attacks, the spokesman added.

The Israeli occupation forces have also targeted a total of 57 health institutions, and forced 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of services due to attacks or shortage of fuel, he remarked. (end)

