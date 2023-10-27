EU Commissioner To Attend Pre-COP28 Meeting In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra will attend the Pre-COP28 meeting in Abu Dhabi on 30-31 October.
Just one month ahead of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference (30 November - 12 December), these discussions are a key opportunity for ministers from across the globe to come together and pave the way for a successful COP28 outcome, said an European Commission statement Friday.
Prior to arriving at the Pre-COP, he will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday, and meet bilaterally with the Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud.
On Monday, the Commissioner will participate in a Plenary Roundtable on 'Pathways to 2030: What must a transformation that leaves no one behind look like?'
On Tuesday, Commissioner Hoekstra will meet with COP28 President-designate Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and other officials. (end)
