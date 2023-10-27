Industrial Food Milling Machines Market Is To Grow By USD 121.47 Million From 2022 To 2026- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food milling machines market

is expected to grow by USD 121.47 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by product (roller mill, hammer mill, pin mill, air classifier mill, and others) and geography and

Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the use of milling machines in the food industry .

Different types of grinding equipment such as pin mills, hammer mills, ball mills, jet mills, colloidal mills, impact mills, and air mills are used for food applications. For example, hammer mills are used to crush pre-press cakes.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Milling Machines Market 2022-2026

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial food milling machines market: Alapala, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Beccaria S.r.l., Brabender GmbH and Co. KG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, FRITSCH GmBH, FUCHS Maschinen AG, Glen Mills Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., IDEX Corp., IKA Werke GmbH and CO. KG, Isimsan Muh. San ve Tic. A.S., Jas Enterprises, Kice Industries Inc., Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd., Omas Srl, ProXES GmbH, Royal Duyvis Wiener BV, and Satake Corp.

Industrial Food Milling Machines Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.58% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend



The influx of improved technologies in milling machines is a major trend in the market.



The optimum configuration of the product shall be ensured by an automatic adjustment of the Milling gap between the rotor and the stator of a milling machine. In roller mills, temperature sensors will be integrated. An alarm will be triggered if the temperature rises beyond the specified limit, and the primary motors shall be shut down.

Significant challenges



The energy and cost concerns are significant concerns driving the market growth.

The grinding process accounts for nearly three-quarters of the power consumption in a flour mill. For instance, wet corn processing is one of the most intensive operations in terms of energy consumption because a considerable amount of electricity is required to power large motors for grinding maize products.

Keg Segments:

The industrial food milling machines market share growth by the roller mills

segment will be significant during the forecast period.

A variety of types of rolling mills, such as two-rollers and four-roller mills are available. To ensure smooth and continuous circulation of products throughout the nip, food particles should be distributed evenly on the edge of industrial feeding roller mills. In addition, the implementation of other features on industrial food roller mills is also being addressed by some suppliers.

