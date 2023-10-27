At 16.5% CAGR | Credit Rating Software Market Size Expected To Achieve $1.92 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Credit Rating Software Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Modern credit ratings are based on highly advanced primitive techniques used to access a company's creditworthiness, which is becoming credit rating software market trends. Moreover, banks have embraced credit rating software on a large scale to improve precision and consistency of credit rating analysis. Therefore, surge in demand for credit ratings to assess quality of fixed income securities is expected to boost the credit rating software market growth. Furthermore, factors such as reducing chances of bad debts for financial institutions and rise in concern among consumers for maintaining good credit score influences the market growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global credit rating software market generated $0.42 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.92 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increased concern among consumers for maintaining good credit score and fast loan approval process drive the growth of the global credit rating software market . However, lack of support for consumers to avail loans restrains the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, rise in the demand for loans presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the credit rating software industry.

Financial institutions had strict rules regarding granting of loans since many consumers had very less funds to pay back. This in turn, increased the chances of bed debts.

Credit rating software helped banks to thoroughly check consumer credit behavior before granting loans, due to which, demand for credit rating software increased during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global credit rating software market based on offerings, services, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, end user, and region. Based on offerings, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global credit rating software market analyzed in the research include Abrigo, ACTICO GmbH, FICO, Fitch Ratings Inc., Loxon Solutions Zrt, Moody's Analytics Inc., Pegasystems Inc., SAP, Soft4Leasing, and Softlabs Technologies & Development Pvt. Ltd.

Credit Rating Software Market Key Segments

By Offering

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User

Banks

Insurance Companies

Credit Unions

Savings & Loan Associations

Others

