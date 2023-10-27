Shutdowns, Stone-Pelting In Kashmir Thing Of Past: LG

The LG said that shutdowns were enforced for 150 days a year in Kashmir in response to the calls from terrorists and the neighboring country.

But during the last three to four years, Sinha said, the Union Territory administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been successful in bringing peace back to the valley.

“Under PM Modi's guidance, the UT administration was able to bring peace back to the valley, allowing people to live their lives according to their wishes. Shutdowns were imposed in Kashmir 150 days a year in response to calls from militants and the neighboring country; which is no longer the case now,” Sinha said, after inaugurating the 4th annual conference of Indian Economics and Allied Sciences here.



J&K, according to the LG, has sufficient potential, and the administration is committed to work with sincerity to make the UT even more advanced.

“India's economy is developing at the quickest rate in the globe and it has become one of the most sought-after business locations worldwide.

In addition to collaborative and long-lasting advancement, Sinha said, the administration is working tirelessly to bring the progress down to the grassroots level.

“With its abundance of resources and optimistic outlook, India is expected to have 15 percent share in world development and we are slowly moving in this direction of making this era the era of our nation,” he added.

