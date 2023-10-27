Redefining The Customer Experience – The 2Nd Annual CX And Loyalty Summit And Awards MENA

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 27th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Supported by the Association of Trade & Commerce, the countdown for the 2nd Annual CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards MENA has begun, as registration remains open . Amongst professionals from regionally renowned corporations such as GMG, Etisalat UAE, Talabat, ENOC, and Abu Dhabi Health Services – SEHA, Verve Management strives to share insights on innovative approaches designed to manage customer interactions while maximizing value.



In a world where customer experience is a key differentiator, the CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards MENA –at the Meydan Hotel, Dubai, on November 1st & 2nd – explores digitalization and its impact on loyalty and communication, across the board. Verve Management's lineup of exceptional speakers includes:

Himanshu Malhotra , Advisor – Chairman's Office, The Department of Municipalities and Transport

Ahmed Khedr, Vice President Retail, Etisalat UAE

Tahir Hussain, Group Chief of Operational Excellence , Abu Dhabi Health Services – SEHA

Suryaveer Singh , Loyalty Head, ENOC

Maram Habbash, SVP Client Experience – Retail and Treasury , Mashreq Bank

Hazem El Zayat , Chief Experience Officer – MENA, Memac Ogilvy

Pallav Singhvi, Vice President – Consumer , Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Rami Zahran, Chief Marketing Officer, Saudi German Hospital

Amelie Brechoire, Vice President Loyalty and Guest Experience, Asia, Middle East, Africa , Accor

Ilaria Buonpane, Customer Experience Director – MENA , Talabat

Nuran Mekky , Group Head – CVM Operations and Customer Experience, Gargash Group

Sagarika Nayak, Director – VOC & Customer Success , GMG

Sakeb Rashid, Loyalty & Retention Lead, Starbucks UAE

Mai Momani , Head of Customer Experience, Invest Bank Pradeep Kumar, Head – Service Excellence & Customer Experience , Aster DM Healthcare Register Now Here's what attendees last year had to say about the initiative –

The CX & Loyalty Summit addresses key points involving loyalty in current evolving markets; overall, an excellent balance between service and product-specific topics An excellent lineup of speakers from some of the most renowned organizations in the region Loyalty programs are a hot topic nowadays; it was great tapping into this. Overall, invaluable networking opportunities throughout Besides panels that were thoughtfully put together, the CX & Loyalty Summit did a great job of bringing together customer-oriented decision-makers, across industries

Join the ranks of experts in the industry at the carefully-curated 2nd Annual CX & Loyalty Summit & Awards MENA, as attendees set out to recognize and celebrate the achievements of both long-standing, and up-and-coming trailblazers.

Verve Management is one of the UAE's leading business facilitation platforms, where the primary focus involves bringing together pioneers and professionals from all walks of the globe, under one roof. Verve Management strives to do exactly what your business needs; the team strongly believes in a sole purpose, which is to provide solutions that progress your company's production and performance.