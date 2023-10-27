Announcing Orangex Premium Zone! Your Gateway To Ultimate Crypto Trading

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



Seychelles, 27th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , OrangeX, the global crypto exchange established in 2021, has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the OrangeX Premium Zone to launch on October 24, 2023. Users who are tired of navigating bear markets and dream of discovering hidden token gems won't be confused anymore. Because Premium is here to elevate your crypto journey and empower you to trade like a pro. What's OrangeX Premium? OrangeX Premium is an innovative initial futures listing project introduced by OrangeX. OrangeX is on a mission to uncover those hidden crypto gems, becoming the very first crypto exchange to offer perpetual contracts for these tokens.



The selection process is thorough, considering various factors like trending coins, emerging DeFi projects, low-cap gems, on-chain data analytics, project history, and even Google search trends. Once identified, these exclusive listings will be rolled out on a weekly basis. OrangeX users will enjoy the privilege of trading these pairs with leverage exceeding 5x in USDT margin. If you're looking to maximize returns with minimal capital, Premium is your ultimate solution. How to Trade OrangeX Premium? There is a special Premium Zone under the trading pairs search tab to the Premium within the trading pairs search tab. Here, you'll find a selection of exclusive futures listings. Quickly identify top gainers by monitoring price change percentages toggling the star icon, you can add your preferred trading pairs to your favorites, conveniently accessible from the top of the page.A single click on your chosen pair redirects you to the trading interface.



Currently, there are already 9 trading pairs initially listed under Premium Zone,including AERGOUSDT | SSXUSDT | DKAUSDT | BORAUSDT | MLKUSDT | HUNTUSDT | MBLUSDT | MEDUSDT | CREUSDT and more unique futures will be added soon. OrangeX is dedicated to consistently bringing you fresh events and delightful surprises celebrate this grand launch, OrangeX lined up a treasure trove of campaigns, brimming with thrilling rewards. OrangeX Initial Futures Listing Campaign – Trade Premium Zone futures, all users have a chance to win from 60,000 USDT bonus in Prizes. OrangeX Creator Campaign: Create captivating videos, articles and PNL posters centered around OrangeX Premium topics, you can grab a share of 20,000 USDT bonus. You can explore all ongoing campaigns in the designated section: [ Premium Zone ] . Let's kickstart your participation in those exciting campaigns now! About OrangeX CoinMarketCap (CMC) and CoinGecko-listed exchange, OrangeX, founded in 2021 in Seychelles, stands as a worldwide cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its cutting-edge technology, proficient team, and seasoned financial knowledge. Our paramount strengths encompass strict regulatory adherence, robust fund and system security, unwavering transparency, and dependable products, all of which collectively culminate in the delivery of top-tier professional services to our esteemed users.



