Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th October 2023).

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,383.6 -3.6% 52.0% RSISX USD Index 1,360.5 -3.6% 75.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 4,762.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.6 # of Traded Companies 52 Traded Shares (mn)/d 3,768 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/d) 2,799 # of Companies (Down) 15 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,073 # of Companies (Not changed) 10 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,692 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 8 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 6.250 13.6% 2.5% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.670 13.6% 76.3% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.140 7.7% -26.3% Modern Sewing IMOS 10.500 5.0% 97.7% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.600 3.4% 140.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.490 -14.0% -26.3% Mansour Hotel HMAN 33.000 -10.8% -10.8% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 19.000 -9.0% 33.8% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.110 -8.3% -21.4% Commercial Bank of Iraq BCOI 0.670 -8.2% 34.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,072.0 812.1 22.5% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 977.5 740.5 20.5% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 561.4 425.3 11.8% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR) IFCM 560.8 424.9 11.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 396.5 300.4 8.3%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 738 1,710.0 1,295.5 35.9% Agriculture 730 1,103.0 835.6 23.2% Industry 696 1,093.1 828.1 23.0% Telecom 263 563.1 426.6 11.8% Hotels&Tourism 284 242.1 183.4 5.1% Services 72 46.2 35.0 1.0% Insurance 15 4.4 3.4 0.1% Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 2,799 4,762.0 3,607.6 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Oct. 23 after holding its AGM on Oct. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) resumed trading on Oct. 24 after holding its AGM on Oct. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and the merger of BINI with Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) to become Al-Emaar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance with Islamic activity. The new paid-in capital will be IQD425.01 bn and a new board of directors consisting of seven original and seven alternative members will be elected in a joint AGM for the two banks.

Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Oct. 26 after holding its AGM on Oct. 16 in which they discussed and approved the ending year Mar. 31, 2023 financial statements. Original shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) will resume trading on Oct. 29 after holding its AGM on Oct. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD257.1 bn through 2.86% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The bank will hold an AGM before the end of the year to increase the paid-in capital through rights issues.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Oct. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of International Development Bank (BIDB) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Nov. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.