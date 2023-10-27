Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 26th October 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes
|
RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
|
RS ISX Index
|
Closings
|
Change (w/w) (%)
|
Change (YTD) (%)
|
RSISX IQD Index
|
1,383.6
|
-3.6%
|
52.0%
|
RSISX USD Index
|
1,360.5
|
-3.6%
|
75.6%
|
ISX Market Summary of This Week
|
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
|
4,762.0
|
# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|
103
|
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
|
3.6
|
# of Traded Companies
|
52
|
Traded Shares (mn)/d
|
3,768
|
# of Companies (Up)
|
27
|
Total Trades (#/d)
|
2,799
|
# of Companies (Down)
|
15
|
ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|
18,073
|
# of Companies (Not changed)
|
10
|
ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|
13,692
|
# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|
8
|
Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
|
1320/
1310
|
# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|
9
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|
Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
|
Company Names
|
ISX Code
|
Closing Price(IQD)
|
Price Change (w/w)
|
Price Chg. (YTD)
|
Iraqi Engineering Works
|
IIEW
|
6.250
|
13.6%
|
2.5%
|
AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM)
|
SBAG
|
0.670
|
13.6%
|
76.3%
|
Sumer Commercial Bank
|
BSUC
|
0.140
|
7.7%
|
-26.3%
|
Modern Sewing
|
IMOS
|
10.500
|
5.0%
|
97.7%
|
AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM)
|
VWIF
|
0.600
|
3.4%
|
140.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
|
Company Names
|
ISX Code
|
Closing Price(IQD)
|
Price Change (w/w)
|
Price Chg. (YTD)
|
Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|
AMAP
|
0.490
|
-14.0%
|
-26.3%
|
Mansour Hotel
|
HMAN
|
33.000
|
-10.8%
|
-10.8%
|
Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|
HPAL
|
19.000
|
-9.0%
|
33.8%
|
Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
|
BIME
|
0.110
|
-8.3%
|
-21.4%
|
Commercial Bank of Iraq
|
BCOI
|
0.670
|
-8.2%
|
34.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
|
Company Names
|
ISX Code
|
Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|
Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|
Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|
Iraqi for Seed Production
|
AISP
|
1,072.0
|
812.1
|
22.5%
|
National Bank of Iraq
|
BNOI
|
977.5
|
740.5
|
20.5%
|
Asiacell Communications PJSC
|
TASC
|
561.4
|
425.3
|
11.8%
|
Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NR)
|
IFCM
|
560.8
|
424.9
|
11.8%
|
Baghdad Soft Drinks
|
IBSD
|
396.5
|
300.4
|
8.3%
|
Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
|
Sector
|
No Trades/w
|
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|
Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|
Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|
Banking
|
738
|
1,710.0
|
1,295.5
|
35.9%
|
Agriculture
|
730
|
1,103.0
|
835.6
|
23.2%
|
Industry
|
696
|
1,093.1
|
828.1
|
23.0%
|
Telecom
|
263
|
563.1
|
426.6
|
11.8%
|
Hotels&Tourism
|
284
|
242.1
|
183.4
|
5.1%
|
Services
|
72
|
46.2
|
35.0
|
1.0%
|
Insurance
|
15
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
0.1%
|
Investment
|
1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
Grand Total
|
2,799
|
4,762.0
|
3,607.6
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) resumed trading on Oct. 23 after holding its AGM on Oct. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) resumed trading on Oct. 24 after holding its AGM on Oct. 18 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and the merger of BINI with Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) to become Al-Emaar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance with Islamic activity. The new paid-in capital will be IQD425.01 bn and a new board of directors consisting of seven original and seven alternative members will be elected in a joint AGM for the two banks. Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) resumed trading on Oct. 26 after holding its AGM on Oct. 16 in which they discussed and approved the ending year Mar. 31, 2023 financial statements. Original shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) will resume trading on Oct. 29 after holding its AGM on Oct. 19 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD257.1 bn through 2.86% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. The bank will hold an AGM before the end of the year to increase the paid-in capital through rights issues.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Oct. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 25 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of International Development Bank (BIDB) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issue. ISX suspended trading of Kharkh Tour Amusement City (SKTA) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Nov. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
