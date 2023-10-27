Couture Pattern Museum's Pop-Up For James Galanos' 100Th Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Honoring James Galanos: Couture Pattern Museum's Exclusive Pop-Up Exhibitions on May 2 & June 6, Featuring Iconic 1950s Dresses and Patterns.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Couture Pattern Museum is thrilled to announce two special pop-up exhibition dates: "James Galanos ' 100th Birthday Celebration: From Californian Couture to Fashion for All." These exclusive events will take place on May 2 and June 6, 2024, from 5pm to 8pm, showcased as part of Santa Barbara's popular 1st Thursday Artwalk. The exhibitions celebrate the 100th birthday of iconic fashion designer James Galanos, a Philadelphia-born legend who dressed Hollywood royalty such as Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, and Diana Ross, as well as political figures including Jaqueline Kennedy and Nancy Reagan, who wore his designs on four inaugural occasions.About the ExhibitionSpecially curated from the museum's extensive archives, each pop-up will showcase four of Galanos' revolutionary pattern designs for McCall's from 1957, accompanied by authentic, contemporary reconstructions meticulously crafted by Santa Barbara couture seamstress Cara Austine. Austine, the founder of the Couture Pattern Museum, passionately states, "I'm dedicated to upholding the legacies of fashion luminaries like Galanos, introducing their enduring elegance to a new generation."Galanos, a multiple Coty Award winner and recipient of the Council of Fashion Designers of America Lifetime Achievement Award, democratized high fashion by collaborating with pattern companies like McCall's, Vogue, and Spadea, enabling people from all walks of life to create and wear his luxurious styles. The exhibitions will also include photos, counter books, and sewing patterns, as well as revived ensembles that pay tribute to Galanos' commitment to making high fashion accessible. As a special highlight, two authentic 1950s Galanos dresses will be on display, one of which has an identical counterpart in the MET Museum's permanent collection in New York.Event DetailsDates: May 2, 2024, and June 6, 2024Time: 5pm - 8pmLocation: The TOWER Event Space inside the Workzones building at Paseo Nuevo MallAdmission: FreeAccessibility: ADA accessibleRefreshments: Complimentary wine will be servedDonations: Tips and donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated. We welcome and greatly appreciate donations to support the museum's mission. Please note that donations to the Couture Pattern Museum are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.About the Couture Pattern MuseumThe Couture Pattern Museum is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the art of fashion design through patterns, textiles, and historical garments. We invite you to join us in celebrating the 100th birthday and enduring impact of James Galanos, a true California innovator who was passionate about making high fashion available to everyone.

