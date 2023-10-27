Renowned Life Coach Holly Cotton Shares How To Be Happy And Single During The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The holidays are a time of joy and celebration for many, but for those who are single, it can be a time of loneliness and sadness. While it may be another year of not wearing matching pajamas with someone, it doesn't mean anyone should miss out on indulging in the holiday traditions. Thankfully, renowned life coach and best-selling author Holly Cotton is here to tell us it doesn't have to be that way. In her new book, "Somebody's Wife or Not: Discovering Self-Love in Single Life ," Holly will show singles how to enjoy their own company and find joy in the season with her tested self-care methods.Holly Cotton has devoted her profession to assisting individuals in discovering joy and satisfaction in their lives. She is a personal trainer, certified coach, and media personality who embraces a holistic lifestyle for comprehensive well-being in mental, physical, and financial areas. With a Master's Degree in Nursing and professional medical experience, she advises singles to embrace their singlehood and not allow the holidays to make them feel left out."It's important that people don't succumb to the pressure of being in a relationship if they're not ready for it or haven't found the right person," Cotton states. "It's okay to crave companionship, but use this season of singleness to redefine oneself and own this position in life.""Somebody's Wife or Not..." is a book that is a compilation of short stories and expert advice on how to navigate during this season while creating the best version of oneself. Holly's perspective on self-love and self-acceptance surpasses societal expectations and brings a sense of refreshment."I believe the key to practicing self-love is understanding the distinction between solitude and feeling lonely," Cotton continues. "A person's growth journey goes beyond simply being healed. It involves healing each day and not letting past traumas affect the present.”Holly thinks that the advantages of being single during the holidays are often ignored. Firstly, there is no need for a person to feel limited in any way, either in terms of what they choose to do or the manner in which they choose to do it. There is no pressure to come up with an excuse if the person would prefer to stay home and avoid family drama. Finally, a person has the freedom to travel anywhere they desire without having to take into consideration someone else's schedule or financial constraints. The holiday season is when individuals prioritize their families and loved ones, but single people could use this time to get creative, reflect on the year that has passed, and set goals for the year ahead.For more valuable insights on living the healthiest life, check her out on The Holly Cotton Show , visit her website, and follow her on social media @hollycotton_.

