Indy Publisher, Indignor House, Takes Home Multiple Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Indignor House Books
Indignor House Logo A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one.”
- George R.R. MartinVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indignor House is proud to announce that our novels are winning awards and gaining recognition world-wide.
"The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper " - (Mary K. Savarese) won first place in the 2023 Cadmus International Book award for Fantasy/Paranormal. 'Lyly's heart yearns for true love until family loyalty is betrayed by a greedy Noble. Imprisoned by the evil Wizard, she becomes The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper. But it is Tyler who must learn to exist inside two realities.' Book 2, The StarWriters Club is expected to be released later this year.
"Mirrors " - (Lynn Yvonne Moon), book 2 of Journey's Travels, is Long Listed in the 2023 Dante Rosetti award for Young Adult Fiction. Journey finally meets her relatives, those on her mother's side. But they are anything but ... She must travel to Indria where the people glow and are hatched, not born. A world that is dark and bleak and without an atmosphere ... a world that just might have the answers to her questions.
This summer, the screenplay for "Reflection," book 1 in the Journey's Travel, Young Adult Series, advanced to the QUARTER-FINALS of the Golden Script Competition (2023). The series, loved by all ages, is rapidly advancing in popularity. We can't seem to print these books fast enough.
"Fish Scales " - (Lynn Yvonne Moon) winner of the 2022 Moonbeam Children's Book award, was Long Listed in the 2023 Chatelaine award for Romantic Fiction. All proceeds of Fish Scales are being donated to the Maui fire victims of Hawaii. 'If there is a God, then why did he allow a princess to die? Jarrod travels to Hawaii to say goodby to his goddess from an exotic world only to return to solve the mystery of her death. Fighting off grief, denial, and anger, Jarrod bargains with the Gods, helping him fight his depression while accepting Dru's death. If he loved her enough when she was alive, could he love her enough to let her go?
Indignor House is proud of our authors and their writing accomplishments. All books available at Barnes and Nobel, Amazon, or wherever great books are sold.
The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper
ISBN 978-1-953278-20-3 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-21-0 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-22-7 E-Book
Journey's Travels
Reflections - Book 1
ISBN 978-1-953278-17-3 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-18-0 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-19-7 E-Book
Journey's Travels
Mirrors - Book 2
ISBN 978-1-953278-24-1 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-25-8 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-26-5 E-Book
Fish Scales
ISBN 978-1-953278-09-8 Hard Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-08-1 Soft Back
ISBN 978-1-953278-10-4 E-Book
For more information, please visit our website.
Shannon Pearson
Indignor House, Inc.
+1 757-320-3451
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN27102023003118003196ID1107320886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.