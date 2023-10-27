Indy Publisher, Indignor House, Takes Home Multiple Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- George R.R. MartinVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indignor House is proud to announce that our novels are winning awards and gaining recognition world-wide."The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper " - (Mary K. Savarese) won first place in the 2023 Cadmus International Book award for Fantasy/Paranormal. 'Lyly's heart yearns for true love until family loyalty is betrayed by a greedy Noble. Imprisoned by the evil Wizard, she becomes The Girl in the Toile Wallpaper. But it is Tyler who must learn to exist inside two realities.' Book 2, The StarWriters Club is expected to be released later this year."Mirrors " - (Lynn Yvonne Moon), book 2 of Journey's Travels, is Long Listed in the 2023 Dante Rosetti award for Young Adult Fiction. Journey finally meets her relatives, those on her mother's side. But they are anything but ... She must travel to Indria where the people glow and are hatched, not born. A world that is dark and bleak and without an atmosphere ... a world that just might have the answers to her questions.This summer, the screenplay for "Reflection," book 1 in the Journey's Travel, Young Adult Series, advanced to the QUARTER-FINALS of the Golden Script Competition (2023). The series, loved by all ages, is rapidly advancing in popularity. We can't seem to print these books fast enough."Fish Scales " - (Lynn Yvonne Moon) winner of the 2022 Moonbeam Children's Book award, was Long Listed in the 2023 Chatelaine award for Romantic Fiction. All proceeds of Fish Scales are being donated to the Maui fire victims of Hawaii. 'If there is a God, then why did he allow a princess to die? Jarrod travels to Hawaii to say goodby to his goddess from an exotic world only to return to solve the mystery of her death. Fighting off grief, denial, and anger, Jarrod bargains with the Gods, helping him fight his depression while accepting Dru's death. If he loved her enough when she was alive, could he love her enough to let her go?Indignor House is proud of our authors and their writing accomplishments. All books available at Barnes and Nobel, Amazon, or wherever great books are sold.The Girl in the Toile WallpaperISBN 978-1-953278-20-3 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-21-0 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-22-7 E-BookJourney's TravelsReflections - Book 1ISBN 978-1-953278-17-3 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-18-0 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-19-7 E-BookJourney's TravelsMirrors - Book 2ISBN 978-1-953278-24-1 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-25-8 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-26-5 E-BookFish ScalesISBN 978-1-953278-09-8 Hard BackISBN 978-1-953278-08-1 Soft BackISBN 978-1-953278-10-4 E-BookFor more information, please visit our website.

