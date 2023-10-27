Gluten-Free Food Market To Grow By USD 4.4 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gluten-free Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the bakery and confectionery products segment is

significant during the forecast period.

The demand for gluten-free baked goods and sweets is fuelled by the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten sensitivity. Therefore,

the demand for gluten-free baked goods and confectionery has slowly increased over the years which has fuelled the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geographical Market Analysis



North America

accounts for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The main factors which is fuelling the market growth in North America are the increasing incidence of celiac disease and the increasing number of gluten-free food options.

Hence, such factors will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The gluten-free food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Hero AG, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., Raisio plc, Silly Yak Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Valeo Foods Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd.

