Carlsbad-Based Donna Drive Releases New Single Bitter Game

"Bitter Game" is now available on all music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all major streaming sites.



Donna Drive 's music has been compared to artists such as the The Killers, Foo Fighters, RHCP, 60s Zeppelin, Vulfpeck, The Darkness, among others. As influential as these bands have been, there is no question that their original compositions and unique So Cal alt-groove-funk-rock musical amalgamation continues to win over fans across the US and

the globe.



According to Donna Drive, the single is a high energy, emotional pop rocker. The infectious guitar hook which starts and runs the song, combines with an expertly arpeggiated slap bass rhythm and solid backbeat complement to formulate its relentless catchiness. Lyrically contrasted,“the song describes that feeling of breaking away from someone that has become unfamiliar via perpetrated mental crimes, therefore, sadly diminished in, ultimately vacated from, one's life”.



Bitter Game was written by band members Matthew Jeddy McEvoy (guitar, backing vocals) and Dominic Ciarmoli (bass, backing vocals). The song's catchy melodic structure and upbeat tempo juxtapose intense lyrical opposites of hope and yearning for genuine, honest exchange as a once-solid, high-trust union erodes.“It's about the way someone can say undermining things without even speaking or not saying anything at all, adding to the demise.”



The single was recorded at Amplified Studios in Carlsbad, California and produced by Donna Drive, recorded-engineered by Gabe Dagrezio.



The band sprung from the song-writing partnership of McEvoy and Ciarmoli in mid-2022. They would soon after bring in dynamic lead vocalist and songwriter, Anton Scholl, and 16-year old drummer wunderkind, Max Cooper, to round out the energetic lineup. In March 2023, they released their debut banger“Cha Cha”, which garnered airplay on several radio

stations across the US.



"Bitter Game" follows up their successful singles Burn Out and Jam Song. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their next release Nobel and is preparing for main stage performances within Southern California.



