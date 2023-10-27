XORTX Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (" XORTX " or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the“Meeting”) held earlier today.

A total of 8,453,229 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 47% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. The sole item of business of the Meeting, being shareholder approval of the Consolidation Resolution was duly authorized and approved. Anthony Giovinazzo, Chairman, stated, “We are thankful to all shareholders that voted. Further, we appreciate that the majority of shareholders voted in favour of a consolidation of the shares to maintain our NASDAQ listing. Maintaining the listing on NASDAQ has a number of benefits not least of which include greater access to U.S. based institutional investors in raising capital and attracting analyst coverage from U.S. investment banks. “The time and scale of share consolidation will be determined by the board at a time sufficient to re-establish compliance of XORTX's NASDAQ listing.” About XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Respiratory Viral infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX is available at . For more information, please contact:

