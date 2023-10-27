Bow Valley College Scholarship Recipients Recognized At 26Th Annual Premier's Scholarship Luncheon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calgary, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Danielle Smith was on hand at Bow Valley College for the Premier's Scholarship Luncheon, honouring students for their exceptional academic achievements and inspirational service to our community.

The Premier's Scholarship Luncheon celebrates 26 years of supporting students to realize their academic, career, and life goals.

“Today's scholarship winners are amazingly determined and able to overcome any obstacle before them. It is students like these who will continue to drive our province forward. And it is institutions like Bow Valley College who will help them obtain the skills they need to move forward into their futures with confidence and passion for the work they do. Congratulations to each student and thank you to everyone at Bow Valley College for your tireless work and support.” – Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

A significant fundraiser for the College, the Premier's Scholarship Luncheon has raised more than $2 million since its inception, removing financial barriers and empowering students to focus on their studies.

“The generosity of our donors has changed the lives of nearly 300 remarkable students. They have overcome pressures and challenges, making their learning count by graduating with job-ready skills that will help fuel our economy.” – Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO of Bow Valley College.

Faculty members choose the prestigious Premier's Scholarship recipients based on academic excellence and financial need. Six students received $3,500 each this year.

The Premier's Community Commitment Scholarship is awarded to students committed to building strong communities. Learners apply for this scholarship and are selected based on their outstanding volunteer activities. Five recipients of this award received $3,000 each this year.

This year's Presenting Sponsor is Trico Homes. Pathways Alliance pledged a $25,000 matching gift challenge. Signature Sponsors include BHE Canada, DHR Global, CN, and Rogers.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region's only Comprehensive Community College - with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in three applied research pillars: educational technology, social innovation, and health.

