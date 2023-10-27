LONDON BASED GAMING STUDIO LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN FOR ITS D&D 5E ADVENTURE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, The Hanzo Saga – The Legend of Hanzo is a Massive Campaign of Epic Adventures for D&D 5E!

LONDON, LONDON, FRANKREICH, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forge Universe Blacksmith Labs Ltd. is a London based game studio and a publisher of TTRPG and Board Games. The studio takes pride in publishing video games and TTRPG's for players all around the world. The Hanzo Saga – The Legend of Hanzo is an all-new massive campaign of epic adventures, which has been created by the studio for the millions of D&D 5E players worldwide. To publish this campaign adventure, the UK based studio has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing.“With a wide range of all-new subclasses, monsters, magic and species in an eastern steam punk setup, The Hanzo Saga will be available in English and German languages.” Said the spokesperson of Forge Universe Blacksmith Labs Ltd., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.“Players will be able to uncover the story through lore-driven quests and this adventure is built for Characters Level 3 -12.” He added.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $10,561 and the gaming studio is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.About This ProjectThe Hanzo Saga – The Legend of Hanzo is a new massive campaign adventure for D&D 5E developed by a UK based gaming studio Forge Universe Blacksmith Labs Ltd. Established in 2021, the gaming studio takes great pride in creating video games and TTRPG board games.Media ContactCompany Name: Forge Universe Blacksmith Labs Ltd.Contact Person: Tim Meger-GuingampEmail: Send EmailCity: LondonCountry: United KingdomWebsite:

