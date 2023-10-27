The Myopia Management Center Of Excellence Is Accepting New Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newtown Township, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtown Township, Pennsylvania -

The Myopia Management Center of Excellence is currently accepting new myopia patients. Located at 3475 West Chester Pike, Suite 100A, Newtown Square, PA 19073, the center was developed by Medical Optometry America (MOA) in collaboration with myopia expert and International Academy of Orthokeratology and Myopia Control Fellow Dr. Marie Homa-Palladino. The Center is the only one of its kind in the Southeastern Pennsylvania region dedicated exclusively to Myopia Management. It has been outfitted with the most advanced technology available to screen and treat this common eye condition that is becoming a major health issue for children around the world.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the World Society of Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus (WSPOS) have recognized the growing incidence and severity of myopia in children as an epidemic. In its 2023 Consensus Statement, the WSPOS identifies specific interventions to slow or stop the progression of myopia. The MOA – Myopia Management Center of Excellence is one of the few centers in the area to offer the full complement of treatment options for its patients.







“Many parents think of nearsightedness as a condition that just has to be tolerated,” said Dr. Homa-Palladino, Director of the MOA – Myopia Management Center of Excellence.“They get their children glasses or regular contact lenses, but often don't realize that myopia will worsen without proper treatment. This is especially problematic for children who develop myopia before the age of 10, experience rapid progression, or have parents or siblings who are myopic. Early detection and intervention can greatly reduce a child's risk of vision loss over the course of their lifetime and reduce the risk of serious eye diseases later in life.”

Myopia , also known as nearsightedness, already affects one in every three children and the number of cases is steadily rising. The factors driving the increased incidence of myopia are children spending less time outside and increasing screen use from devices such as televisions, computer monitors, and phones. Global rates of myopia are projected to increase from 23% in 2000 to 54% by 2050 and in some Asian countries, the rates are already well over 80%.

“We are the only provider in the area focused entirely on myopia management,” said Dr. Homa-Palladino.“The exclusivity gives patients a huge advantage when it comes to their care. This is what our Center's staff is focused on all day, every day. We have the experience and highly specific instrumentation to deliver comprehensive myopia care.”

“Controlling a child's myopia is about more than restoring their ability to focus and participate in the classroom,” said Dr. Homa-Palladino,“it is about providing a higher quality of life and greater self-confidence that will last a lifetime. The difference between us and other providers is how detailed and technically advanced our care can be because of our targeted approach to the disease. Our ability to truly personalize our treatments can make a world of difference when compared to the typical,“one-size-fits-all” approach.”

Serving the Newtown Square, nearby communities in Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks county, and the greater Philadelphia region, the Medical Optometry America – Myopia Management Center of Excellence is currently accepting appointments for new patients who have myopia or have a family history of myopia.

Medical Optometry America (MOA) specializes in personalized myopia treatment, focusing on individualized care to minimize long-term disease risks. Dr. Marie Homa-Palladino, the only eye care provider in Southeastern PA who has been honored as a Fellow in the prestigious International Academy of Orthokeratology and Myopia Control, leads our center and brings over 15 years of expertise to her role as Director of the Center. Recognized for advancing the field, she utilizes cutting-edge, non-surgical techniques and state-of-the-art equipment for precise custom treatments. MOA's distinctive services begin with comprehensive eye exams utilizing the most advanced technology to slow or stop myopia progression. Treatment options may include prescription eye drops (Atropine), specialty soft contact lenses, and orthokeratology lenses. For more information, visit or call MOA (833.662.3937).

