Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Year Results For Fiscal Year 2023

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON ) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2023. Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights: -

Total revenue

decreased by approximately RMB16.7 million ($2.3 million) or 19.9% to RMB67.1 million ($9.3 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023 from RMB83 ($12.5 million) for the same period in 2022. -

Gross profit decreased to RMB18.9 million ($2.6 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, from RMB19.4 million ($2.9 million) for the same period in 2022. -

Gross margin

increased to 28.1% for the year ended June 30, 2023 from 23.2% for the same period in 2022. -

Net loss

was RMB61.5 million ($8.5 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, an increase of RMB155.8 million ($21.5 million) from net income of RMB94.3 million ($14.1 million) for the same period of 2022.































For

the

Years

Ended





June

30,





2023

2022

Increase

/(Decrease)

Percentage

Change

(in RMB millions, except

earnings per share;

differences due to rounding)

















Revenue

RMB 67.1

RMB 83.8

RMB (16.7)

(19.9) % Gross profit



18.9



19.4



(0.5)

(2.9) % Gross margin



28.1

%



23.2

%



6.0

%

--

Net income (loss)



(61.5)



94.3



(155.8)

(165.2) % Net earnings per share –

Basic and diluted



(1.7)



3.2



(4.9)

(154.5) %

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and CEO of Recon said, "Fiscal year ended 2023 was a year of change, challenge and opportunity for Recon. As a result of the impact of the outbreak and changes in the industry, our established business volume temporarily declined and recovered less than optimally, and resulting in a decline in overall revenue in fiscal year ended 2023, but our gross margins improved due to management efficiencies and the overall recovery of the industry.

We believe that China's investment and demand in the oil industry will not decrease in the near future, and we believe that there are still many opportunities for growth in the oil industry. Recon will continue to benefit from this trend. We expect a significant increase in the volume of business in the oilfield services segment in the coming year. We are also expanding our business focus from

oilfield service segment to broader energy sectors, including carbon-zero opportunities and alternative materials for primary petroleum products. We are actively exploring the chemical recycling business of low-value plastics based on waste treatment and recycling, and have reached preliminary cooperation agreements and market expansion and sales intentions with key upstream and downstream customers. Our drive has always been to maximize the long-term benefits for our company and our shareholders based on our experience and resources in the petrochemical and energy industries."

Fiscal Year Ended 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the year ended June 30, 2023 were approximately RMB67.1 million ($9.3 million), a decrease of approximately RMB16.7 million ($2.3 million) or 19.9% from RMB83 ($12.5 million) for the same period in 2022. The overall decrease in revenue was mainly due to decrease from all four segments during the year ended June 30, 2023.



-

Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB5.3 million ($0.7 million) or 316.6%. The decrease was mainly caused by decreased orders from JiDong

oilfield as this client reduced their investment budget and oil and gas extraction activities.



-

Revenue from equipment and accessories decreased by ¥0.9 million ($0.1 million) or 5.3% as we decided not to continue working with some oilfield

client with low production levels and allocated our sales and service resources into some larger oilfield companies. We believe this was a temporary decline. Our revenue from this segment will increase in the coming year.



-

Revenue from oilfield

environmental protection decreased by RMB6 ($0.9 million) or 24.5%. This was mainly caused by less raw materials we could collect. As a result, our revenue decreased due to lower processing volume compared to the same period last year.



-

Revenue from platform outsourcing services decreased by RMB4.2 million ($0.6 million) or 45.2%. The decrease was mainly due to less overall economic activities and lower refueling volumes at gas stations, and change in the method of settlement with major customers, from the original service fee based on a percentage of the volume and transaction amount to a basic fixed monthly service fee.



Cost of revenue

Cost of revenues decreased from RMB64.4 million ($9.6 million) for the year ended June 30, 2022 to RMB48.2 million ($6.7 million) for the same period in 2023. This decrease was mainly caused by the decreased cost of revenue from automation product and software, oilfield environmental protection and platform outsourcing services segments, which was partially offset by the decreased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories segment during the year ended June 30, 2023.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased to RMB18.9 million ($2.6 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023 from RMB19.4 million ($2.9 million) for the same period in 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 28.1% for the year ended June 30, 2023 from 23.2% for the same period in 2022.

- For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, our gross profit from automation product and software was approximately RMB2.1 million and RMB3.0 million ($0.4 million), respectively, representing an increase in gross profit of approximately RMB0.9 million ($0.1 million) or 42.4%. In year 2021, we mainly carried out contracts that were signed during the COVID-19 and low oil price period, during which we used a low-margin strategy to maintain our cooperation business with clients. As oil price increase in 2022, our customers recovered and contract terms were improved and our margin increased and the margin percentage will also be higher.

-

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB6.7 million and RMB7.3 million ($1.0 million), respectively, representing a slight increase of approximately RMB0.6 million ($0.09 million) or 9.3%. This was mainly driven by high oil price and more demands for heating furnaces with higher margin rather than accessories with lower margin.

-

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB5.1 million and RMB5.2 million ($0.7 million), respectively, maintaining at a stable level.

-

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, gross profit from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB5.5 million and RMB3.4 million ($0.5 million), respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) or 38.6%, this was mainly because personnel expenses, which constitutes major part of our costs, reduced during the year ended June 30, 2023.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses increased by 4.8%, or RMB0.4 million ($0.07 million), from RMB10.2 million in the year ended June 30, 2022 to RMB10.6 million ($1.5 million) in the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.8%, or RMB6.5 million ($0.9 million), from RMB83.3 million in the year ended June 30, 2022 to RMB76.8 million ($10.6 million) in the same period of 2023.



Net recovery of credit losses of RMB0.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2022 as compared to net recovery of credit losses of RMB9.0 million ($1.2 million) for the same period in 2023.



Research and development expenses remained relatively stable with a slight decrease by 1.8%, or RMB0.2 million ($0.02 million) from RMB9.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2022 to RMB8.8 million ($1.2 million) for the same period of 2023.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB69.3 million ($9.6 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to a loss of RMB82.3 million for the same period of 2022. This RMB13.0 million ($1.8 million) decrease in loss from operations was primarily due to the decrease in operating expense as discussed above.

Gain in fair value changes of warrant liability

The Company classified the warrants issued in connection with common share offering as liabilities at their fair value and adjusted the warrant instrument to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. Gain in change in fair value of warrant liability was RMB174.5 million and RMB6.1 million ($0.8 million) for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets

In conjunction with the preparation of our consolidated financial statement for years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, the management performed evaluation on the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets and recorded an impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets of RMB2.3 million and RMB10.0 million ($1.4 million) for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The impairment was mainly due to the decision of the major customers to develop their own autonomous unified system and to significantly reduce the procurement of third-party services. This change has had a significant and negative impact on

FGS's

business model and enterprise value.



Interest income

Net interest income was RMB11.1 million ($1.5 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to net interest income of RMB3.8 million for the same period of 2022. The RMB.3 million ($1.0 million) increase in net interest income was primarily due to the increased interest-bearing loans to third parties and increased short-term investments we invested during the year ended June 30, 2023.

Other income (expenses), net.

Other net income was RMB0.7 million ($0.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to other net expenses of RMB0.1 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was RMB61.5 million ($8.5 million) for the year ended June 30, 2023, an increase of RMB155.8 million ($21.5 million) from net income

of RMB94.3 million for the same period of 2022.

Cash and short-term investment

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB104.1 million ($14.4 million) and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB184.2 million ($25.4 million). As of June 30, 2022, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB317.0 million ($47.3 million).

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON ) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP ) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Recon includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws throughout this press release. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical fact or they use words such as "scheduled," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "committed," "intend," "continue," or "will likely result," and similar expressions that concern Recon's strategy, plans, intentions or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change at any time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Recon expected. Many of these statements are derived from Recon's operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions that Recon believes are reasonable, or are based on various assumptions about certain plans, activities or events which we expect will or may occur in the future. However, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Recon cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Recon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and any subsequent half-year financial filings on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that Recon makes from time to time in its SEC filings and public communications. Recon cannot assure the reader that it will realize the results or developments Recon anticipates, or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect Recon or its operations in the way Recon expects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Recon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, Recon.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











































As

of

June

30

As

of

June

30

As

of

June

30



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

U.S.

Dollars ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash

¥ 316,974,857

¥ 104,125,800

$ 14,359,604 Restricted cash



723,560



731,545



100,885 Short-term investments



-



184,184,455



25,400,198 Notes receivable



10,828,308



3,742,390



516,099 Accounts receivable, net



22,577,980



27,453,415



3,785,999 Inventories, net



3,894,369



6,330,701



873,044 Other receivables, net



5,501,833



2,185,733



301,427 Loans to third parties



50,383,822



123,055,874



16,970,181 Purchase advances, net



178,208



2,680,456



369,652 Contract costs, net



33,858,820



49,572,685



6,836,386 Prepaid expenses



420,284



350,119



48,284 Prepaid expenses- related parties



275,000



-



- Total current assets



445,617,041



504,413,173



69,561,759



















Property and equipment, net



25,474,162



24,752,864



3,413,576 Construction in progress



239,739



-



- Intangible assets, net



5,950,000



-



- Long-term other receivables, net



1,564,381



3,640



502 Goodwill



4,730,002



-



- Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥765,241 and ¥335,976 ($46,333) from a related party as of June 30, 2022 and

2023, respectively)



6,666,759



2,654,900



366,127 Total Assets

¥ 490,242,084

¥ 531,824,577

$ 73,341,964



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities

















Short-term bank loans

¥ 10,000,000

¥ 12,451,481

$ 1,717,138 Accounts payable



16,739,989



10,791,721



1,488,246 Other payables



3,533,918



5,819,010



802,478 Other payable- related parties



2,240,135



2,592,395



357,508 Contract liabilities



2,001,277



2,748,365



379,017 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



2,250,547



2,382,516



328,564 Taxes payable



2,210,958



1,163,006



160,386 Short-term borrowings - related parties



9,009,156



20,018,222



2,760,639 Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion



999,530



-



- Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥429,265 and ¥335,976 ($46,333) from a related party as of June 30, 2022 and

2023, respectively)



3,892,774



3,066,146



422,841 Total Current Liabilities



52,878,284



61,032,862



8,416,817



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥335,976 and ¥nil ($nil) from a related party as of June 30, 2022 and 2023,

respectively)



2,184,635



25,144



3,468 Long-term borrowings - related party



5,511,076



-



- Contract liabilities - non-current



106,000



-



- Warrant liability



16,677,328



31,615,668



4,360,000 Total Liabilities



77,357,323



92,673,674



12,780,285



















Commitments and Contingencies





































Equity

















Class A ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,700,718 shares and 40,528,218 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively



18,001,670



24,912,822



3,435,635 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 4,100,000 shares and 7,100,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively



2,408,498



4,340,731



598,614 Additional paid-in capital



496,038,696



551,118,133



76,002,666 Statutory reserve



4,148,929



4,148,929



572,163 Accumulated deficit



(111,273,525)



(170,440,826)



(23,504,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income



11,307,461



35,127,173



4,844,259 Total shareholders' equity



420,631,729



449,206,962



61,948,472 Non-controlling interests



(7,746,968)



(10,056,059)



(1,386,793) Total equity



412,884,761



439,150,903



60,561,679 Total Liabilities and Equity

¥ 490,242,084

¥ 531,824,577

$ 73,341,964



*The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























































For

the years ended



June

30,





2021

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

























Revenue























Revenue - third parties

¥ 47,852,918

¥ 83,777,571

¥ 67,114,378

$ 9,255,496 Revenue - related party



85,657



-



-



- Revenue



47,938,575



83,777,571



67,114,378



9,255,496

























Cost of revenue























Cost of revenue - third parties



40,723,547



64,352,834



48,247,395



6,653,620 Cost of revenue



40,723,547



64,352,834



48,247,395



6,653,620

























Gross profit



7,215,028



19,424,737



18,866,983



2,601,876

























Selling and distribution expenses



8,038,965



10,150,802



10,638,978



1,467,182 General and administrative expenses



45,949,157



83,281,958



76,784,396



10,589,052 Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



8,191,247



(658,823)



(9,038,985)



(1,246,533) Impairment loss of property and equipment and other long-lived assets



768,312



-



1,009,124



139,165 Research and development expenses



5,846,295



8,964,217



8,806,205



1,214,431 Operating expenses



68,793,976



101,738,154



88,199,718



12,163,297

























Loss from operations



(61,578,948)



(82,313,417)



(69,332,735)



(9,561,421)

























Other income (expenses)























Subsidy income



355,667



11,993



325,425



44,878 Interest income



918,629



5,367,979



13,603,487



1,876,007 Interest expense



(2,210,005)



(1,522,526)



(2,514,850)



(346,814) Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity



(266,707)



15,411



-



- Gain in fair value changes of warrants liability



35,365,792



174,485,575



6,116,000



843,435 Remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests in connection with step acquisition



979,254



-



-



- Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



(146,898)



(118,456)



241,652



33,325 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets



-



(2,266,893)



(9,980,002)



(1,376,305) Other income



192,137



15,855



82,970



11,442 Other income, net



35,187,869



175,988,938



7,874,682



1,085,968 Income (loss) before income tax



(26,391,079)



93,675,521



(61,458,053)



(8,475,453) Income tax expenses (benefit)



(524,251)



(613,874)



18,339



2,529 Net income (loss)



(25,866,828)



94,289,395



(61,476,392)



(8,477,982)

























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(3,034,094)



(1,297,400)



(2,309,091)



(318,438) Net income (loss) attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (22,832,734)

¥ 95,586,795

¥ (59,167,301)

$ (8,159,544)

























Comprehensive income (loss)























Net income (loss)



(25,866,828)



94,289,395



(61,476,392)



(8,477,982) Foreign currency translation adjustment



(850,895)



9,332,625



23,819,712



3,284,889 Comprehensive income (loss)



(26,717,723)



103,622,020



(37,656,680)



(5,193,093) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non- controlling interests



(3,034,094)



(1,297,400)



(2,309,091)



(318,438) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (23,683,629)

¥ 104,919,420

¥ (35,347,589)

$ (4,874,655)

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted

¥ (1.80)

¥ 3.19

¥ (1.74)

$ (0.24)

























Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted



12,697,024



30,002,452



33,923,112



33,923,112

*The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























































For

the

years

ended June 30,



2021

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

U.S.

Dollars

























Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income (loss)

¥ (25,866,828)

¥ 94,289,395

¥ (61,476,393)

$ (8,477,982) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



3,150,789



3,339,868



3,683,586



507,990 Loss (gain) from disposal of equipment



19,590



48,628



(12,782)



(1,763) Gain in fair value changes of warrants liability



(35,365,792)



(174,485,575)



(6,116,000)



(843,435) Amortization of offering cost of warrants



12,584,024



-



1,483,306



204,557 Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



8,191,247



(658,823)



(9,038,985)



(1,246,533) Allowance for slow moving inventories



654,673



266,285



484,644



66,835

























Impairment loss of property and equipment and other long-lived assets



768,312



-



1,009,124



139,165 Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets



-



2,266,893



9,980,002



1,376,305 Amortization of right of use assets



1,866,803



3,138,518



3,252,066



448,480 Restricted shares issued for management and employees



6,140,037



39,263,485



26,191,707



3,612,002 Restricted shares issued for services



-



8,935,919



7,306,822



1,007,657 Remeasurement gain of previously held equity interests in connection with step acquisition



(979,254)



-



-



- Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity



266,707



(15,411)



-



- Deferred tax benefit



(425,913)



(624,087)



-



- Interest expenses related to convertible notes



430,416



-



-



- Accrued interest income from loans to third parties



-



(270,563)



(7,997,961)



(1,102,969) Accrued interest income from short-term investment



-



-



(2,901,955)



(400,198)

























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Notes receivable



(2,124,748)



(4,522,674)



7,085,918



977,193 Accounts receivable



18,326,410



3,811,866



(495,784)



(68,372) Accounts receivable-related party



3,409,912



-



-



- Inventories



(2,502,263)



(689,291)



(2,373,013)



(327,253) Other receivables



(338,468)



285,786



(1,307,694)



(180,339) Other receivables-related parties



-



-



(64,122)



(8,843) Purchase advances



(899,371)



865,430



(2,575,198)



(355,136) Contract costs



(21,944,876)



15,422,513



(14,236,539)



(1,963,309) Prepaid expense



143,354



(274,215)



70,164



9,676 Prepaid expense - related parties



(433,000)



158,000



275,000



37,924 Operating lease liabilities



(2,762,949)



(1,594,702)



(3,061,303)



(422,173) Accounts payable



(2,109,944)



(5,523,938)



(1,710,898)



(235,944) Other payables



5,685,188



(6,329,042)



2,270,104



313,062 Other payables-related parties



(2,577,610)



969,468



352,260



48,579 Contract liabilities



4,160,456



(5,578,999)



641,087



88,410 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



(1,593,822)



296,065



131,971



18,200 Taxes payable



76,452



961,964



(1,036,483)



(142,938) Net cash used in operating activities



(34,050,468)



(26,247,237)



(51,688,331)



(7,128,147)

























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(522,416)



(692,206)



(940,673)



(129,725) Proceeds from disposal of equipment



-



-



31,950



4,406 Repayments of loans to third parties



5,150,377



171,435,032



40,113,311



5,531,879 Payments made for loans to third parties



(51,638,458)



(171,071,510)



(103,146,761)



(14,224,589) Payments for short-term investments



-



-



(290,051,964)



(39,999,995) Redemption of short-term investments



-



-



108,769,464



14,999,995 Step acquisition of FGS, net of cash



471,843



-



-



- Net cash used in investing activities



(46,538,654)



(328,684)



(245,224,673)



(33,818,029)

























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



16,020,000



10,000,000



13,491,481



1,860,560 Repayments of short-term bank loans



(10,540,000)



(15,000,000)



(11,040,000)



(1,522,486) Proceeds from short-term borrowings



3,660,000



-



-



- Repayments of short-term borrowings



(3,360,000)



(530,000)



-



- Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties



18,400,000



11,100,000



15,013,115



2,070,403 Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties



(15,950,000)



(14,770,000)



(9,000,000)



(1,241,157) Proceeds from long-term borrowings-related party



-



-



-



- Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party



(816,952)



(892,701)



(1,499,667)



(206,813) Proceeds from warrants issued with common stock



212,051,414



-



17,493,069



2,412,405 Proceeds from sale of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs



81,091,141



-



28,174,993



3,885,509 Proceeds from sale of prefunded warrants, net of issuance costs



30,276,569



93,321



3,750,282



517,188 Proceeds from stock issuance for warrants exercised



21,130,035

















Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes



42,014,616



-



-



- Refund of capital contribution by a non-controlling shareholder



-



-



-



- Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders



50,000



-



-



- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



394,026,823



(9,999,380)



56,383,273



7,775,609

























Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash



224,365



10,275,148



27,688,659



3,818,441

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



313,662,066



(26,300,153)



(212,841,072)



(29,352,126) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



30,336,504



343,998,570



317,698,417



43,812,615 Cash and restricted cash at end of year

¥ 343,998,570

¥ 317,698,417

¥ 104,857,345

$ 14,460,489

























Supplemental cash flow information























Cash paid during the year for interest

¥ 1,682,863

¥ 1,427,174

¥ 1,200,699

$ 165,584 Cash paid during the year for taxes

¥ (98,338)

¥ 10,214

¥ 18,339

$ 2,529 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, beginning of year























Cash



¥ 30,336,504

¥ 343,998,570

¥ 316,974,857

¥ 43,712,832 Restricted cash



-



-



723,560



99,783 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

¥ 30,336,504

¥ 343,998,570

¥ 317,698,417

$ 43,812,615

























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year























Cash



¥ 343,998,570

¥ 316,974,857

¥ 104,125,800

¥ 14,359,604 Restricted cash



-



723,560



731,545



100,885 Cash and restricted cash, end of year

¥ 343,998,570

¥ 317,698,417

¥ 104,857,345

$ 14,460,489

























Non-cash investing and financing activities























Issuance of common stock in exchange of shares of FGS, net of issuance costs

¥ 1,689,807

¥ -

¥ -

$ - Cancellation of common stock issued prior years in exchange of shares of FGS , net of issuance costs

¥ (1,689,807)

¥ -

¥ -

$ - Issuance of common stock in exchange of shares of Starry, net of issuance costs



27,675,450

¥ -

¥ -

$ - Cancellation of shares issued to Starry Lab

¥ -

¥ (27,675,450)

¥ -

$ - Conversion of convertible notes to 9,225,338 shares of ordinary shares

¥ 42,435,669

¥ -

¥ -

$ - Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥ 7,242,819

¥ 937,672

¥ 75,182

$ 10,368 Reduction of right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations due to early termination of lease agreement

¥ -

¥ -

¥ 62,357

$ 10,368 Inventories transferred to and used as fixed assets

¥ 302,795

¥ -

¥ (65,456)

$ 8,599 Receivable for disposal of property and equipment

¥ -

¥ 3,000

¥ -

$ (9,027) Capital contribution receivable due from non-controlling Interest

¥ 50,000,000

¥ -

¥ -

$ - Other payable due to non-controlling interest converted into capital contribution

¥ -

¥ 1,130,000

¥ -

$ -

*The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

