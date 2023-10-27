Tree Care Marketing Triumph: MG2 Tree Service's Growth Story With Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MG2 Tree Service's Growth Soars with Tree Care Marketing Expertise

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Houston, Texas, MG2 Tree Service, under the astute leadership of owner Melvyn Gomez, is flourishing, thanks to a strategic partnership with Tree Leads Today. This thriving collaboration has significantly propelled MG2 Tree Service's growth over the last two years, and their journey is a testament to the power of tree care marketing.Explosive Growth with Tree Leads TodayMG2 Tree Service, based at 2711 Grand Canyon Dr, Houston, TX, has witnessed a remarkable transformation since embracing Tree Leads Today (TLT). According to owner Melvyn Gomez, the company's growth has been nothing short of impressive, "It has helped us grow in these last two years."The statistics bear witness to this growth, with MG2 Tree Service experiencing a 40% increase in business since joining forces with TLT. The expansion was so substantial that the company had to expand its team, growing from just two employees to a robust workforce of five."Before we were two, now we are five," Gomez states, highlighting the impact of TLT's exclusive leads in attracting new customers and growing the business. With more business flowing in, the company invested in additional equipment to keep up with the demand. Their inventory now includes a second wood chipper, a mini skid-steer, a stump grinder, and a dump trailer, ensuring that they can handle a wide range of tree care tasks efficiently.Exclusive Leads: A Game ChangerWhen asked about their preference for exclusive leads over non-exclusive ones, Melvyn Gomez emphasized the unique value that TLT's leads bring to MG2 Tree Service. He explains, "TLT leads are better because customers almost always only look for one company, in this case, my company. They are much better than internet leads because the customer receives an immediate response."This crucial distinction sets exclusive leads apart, providing businesses with highly motivated, ready-to-engage customers who are genuinely seeking their services. Unlike non-exclusive leads that may be shared among multiple companies, TLT ensures that their clients have a competitive edge by connecting them directly with potential customers.Geo-Targeting: Boosting EfficiencyGeo-targeting has been another key advantage of partnering with TLT for MG2 Tree Service. The geographical proximity of customers generated through TLT's services has made a significant difference in the efficiency of their operations.Gomez explains, "It saves me a lot of time because the houses are almost always close to each other. We are more efficient because we can do more in less time." This efficiency extends to the business as a whole. With jobs being conveniently close to one another, MG2 Tree Service saves not only time but also resources like fuel, making their operations more sustainable and cost-effective.Phone Calls vs. Online RequestsThe preference for phone calls over online form leads is a sentiment shared by many business owners, and MG2 Tree Service is no exception. Gomez highlights the benefits of immediate customer interaction, stating that "The calls are quicker. You can attend to the customer faster. Customers feel more secure."This direct line of communication allows for real-time conversation, which often leads to a more personalized and efficient customer experience. For a business centered on providing essential tree care services, quick and responsive communication is crucial.About MG2 Tree ServiceFounded by Melvyn Gomez, MG2 Tree Service has been serving the Houston, Texas area for three years. Known for their dedication to professionalism and customer satisfaction, MG2 Tree Service offers a wide range of tree care services, including tree trimming, removal, and pruning, hazardous removals, storm damage cleanup, emergency services, land & lot clearing, and stump grinding.Their commitment to delivering exceptional tree care services has driven their growth and success, further amplified by their partnership with Tree Leads Today.For more information, please visit MG2 Tree Service! Contact Melvyn Gomez at (832) 886-8202 or via email at .In ConclusionMG2 Tree Service's story stands as a shining example of how effective tree care marketing, coupled with exclusive leads and geo-targeting, can fuel the growth of tree care businesses. The strategic partnership with Tree Leads Today has not only significantly increased their business but also helped them serve their customers more efficiently and effectively. 