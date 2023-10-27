Harvester Market Projected Value Of US$ 240.61 Bn By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The harvester market is projected to attain a value of US$ 32.94 Billion in 2022, with an estimated growth to US$ 240.61 Billion by the conclusion of the 2022-2032 prediction period, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22%.

The global harvester market is a vital component of the agricultural sector, playing a pivotal role in harvesting various crops, including grains, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables. Harvesters are agricultural machines designed to efficiently collect mature crops, contributing to increased productivity and reduced labor requirements. The market for harvesters has witnessed steady growth in recent years, owing to the increasing demand for mechanized farming techniques, as well as the adoption of advanced harvesting technologies.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Opportunity:

The harvester market presents promising opportunities driven by several factors. First, the need to meet the growing global food demand, coupled with the necessity to enhance agricultural efficiency, has led to the increasing adoption of mechanized farming. This trend is especially evident in emerging economies where traditional farming methods are being replaced by modern techniques to boost agricultural productivity.

Moreover, the adoption of precision agriculture practices, which emphasize optimized resource utilization, has opened up new avenues for harvester manufacturers. Precision agriculture relies on data-driven technologies, such as GPS and remote sensing, to provide real-time insights for farmers. Harvesters equipped with advanced sensors and technology are integral to this approach, offering better crop monitoring and yield prediction. As sustainability and eco-friendliness become paramount in agriculture, manufacturers are developing eco-friendly and energy-efficient harvesters, thereby creating opportunities in the market for environmentally conscious farmers.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising opportunities, the harvester market faces several challenges. High upfront costs associated with purchasing modern harvesters are a significant barrier for small-scale farmers in developing countries. Additionally, the complex technology and maintenance requirements of modern harvesters can pose challenges for less experienced operators. To address these issues, manufacturers need to develop cost-effective solutions and provide training and support to farmers.

Furthermore, the market's growth is contingent on the availability and affordability of spare parts and maintenance services, which can be scarce in some regions. This challenge highlights the need for a well-established supply chain and after-sales service infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of the harvester market.

Key Players:



AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO )

Agrifac Machinery B.V.

Alloway/Standard Industries Inc.

ALIMA (Arnaud Freres)

Argiles Maquinaria de Recolección

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V (BIT: CNHI )

Dep Agro Machineries Pvt. Ltd.

Dewulf Group Energreen S.R.L

Competitive Landscape:

John Deere & Company recently introduced the FR27 Disc Saw Felling Head in September 2022, with a focus on enhancing cutting and accumulating capabilities. Meanwhile, Agrifac Machinery B.V has announced a new dealership with AMC-TR in June 2021, aimed at bolstering the sales and after-sales support for their crop sprayers and beet harvesters.

Key Segments Profiled in the Harvester Industry Survey



By Type :



Forage Harvester





OBD Scanners





Trailed Silage Harvester





Self-propelled Forage Harvester





Trailed Forage Harvester





Mounted Forage Harvester



Mounted Silage Harvester



Combine Harvester





Forage Harvester





Sugar beet Harvester





Potato Harvester





Wine Grape Harvester





Forage Mowers

Municipal Mowers

By Sales Channel



Manufacturers

Distributors

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

About Fact :

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



